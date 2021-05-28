Covid India LIVE Updates: Can coronavirus travel on radio waves/mobile networks? Debunking myths

Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE Updates

While the second wave of Covid is ravaging the country, rare fungal infection - Black fungus has also been creating problems. Peoplw have died due to the same and many state governments have announced it a pandemic. Amphotericin-B is being used to treat this fungal infection, however, health experts have expressed concern over the growing cases of mucormycosis, which was a very rare phenomena previously and now appearing as a post-Covid complication.

On the other hand, many myths and wrong information are doing rounds on the internet regarding the spread of the coronavirus. One being-- Does Covid19 spread through radio waves or mobile networks?

From debunking myths to what the health experts have to say, know everything about Covid19 here-