Covid India LIVE Updates: Can coronavirus travel on radio waves/mobile networks? Debunking myths

While the second wave of Covid is ravaging the country, a rare fungal infection - Black fungus has also been creating problems. On the other hand, many myths and wrong information are doing rounds on the internet regarding the spread of the coronavirus. One being-- Does Covid19 spread through radio waves or mobile networks? From debunking myths to what the health experts have to say, know everything about Covid19 here.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 28, 2021 8:20 IST
While the second wave of Covid is ravaging the country, rare fungal infection - Black fungus has also been creating problems. Peoplw have died due to the same and many state governments have announced it a pandemic. Amphotericin-B is being used to treat this fungal infection, however, health experts have expressed concern over the growing cases of mucormycosis, which was a very rare phenomena previously and now appearing as a post-Covid complication.

On the other hand, many myths and wrong information are doing rounds on the internet regarding the spread of the coronavirus. One being-- Does Covid19 spread through radio waves or mobile networks?

From debunking myths to what the health experts have to say, know everything about Covid19 here-

  • May 28, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    5G Mobile Networks do not spread Covid19

    There are many myths doing the rounds on the internet about Covid19. The latest is if the coronavirus can travel on radio waves or mobile networks. Debunking the myths, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reveals that viruses can not travel on radio waves or mobile networks. Covid19 is spreading in many countries that do not have a 5G mobile network.

  • May 28, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Black fungus is not a contagious disease- AIIMS director

    According to AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria, black fungus is not a contagious disease. The disease does not spread from one person to another. If a person is diabetic or takes high steroids, then in such cases, mucormycosis occurs. This is found in 95 percent of cases. Therefore, blood sugar patients have to take special care of their oral and physical hygiene.

