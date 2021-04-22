COVID 19 latest update: Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin works against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, claims ICMR

Coronavirus news latest updates | Leading vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced interim results from phase 3 clinical trials of coronavirus Covaxin, which show 78 per cent overall clinical efficacy and 100 per cent efficacy against severe Covid-19. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family, also shared the study results through a tweet. Welfare The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of Covid-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19 disease. The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease was 100 per cent, with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations. The efficacy against asymptomatic Covid-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients.
