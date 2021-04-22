Thursday, April 22, 2021
     
COVID 19 latest update: Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin works against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, claims ICMR

Leading vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced interim results from phase 3 clinical trials of coronavirus Covaxin, which show 78 per cent overall clinical efficacy and 100 per cent efficacy against severe Covid-19.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2021 10:24 IST
Coronavirus news latest updates | Leading vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced interim results from phase 3 clinical trials of coronavirus Covaxin, which show 78 per cent overall clinical efficacy and 100 per cent efficacy against severe Covid-19. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family, also shared the study results through a tweet. Welfare The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of Covid-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19 disease. The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease was 100 per cent, with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations. The efficacy against asymptomatic Covid-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients.

  Apr 22, 2021 10:23 AM (IST)

    'Covaxin demonstrates overall interim clinical efficacy of 78%'

    "Efficacy against SARS-Cov-2 has been established. Covaxin has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in usage under emergency use. Covaxin is now a global innovator vaccine derived from research and development from India. The efficacy data against severe Covid-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalizations and disease transmission, respectively," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

    "The protocols for manufacturing, testing and release of inactivated vaccines have been tried, tested and validated across several of our vaccines; these also meet the requirements of WHO, Indian and other regulatory authorities. These protocols have delivered consistent results over a 15-year period with more than 300 million doses supplied globally, with excellent safety and performance record," he added.

