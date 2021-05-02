COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1, informs Health Ministry

Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the government is making sure that the citizens get themselves tested and even vaccinated. In the wake of the same, Phase 3 vaccination drive for people over 18 years of age began from May 1. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2021 8:44 IST
Image Source : PTI

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: The country is in the grip of the second wave of coronavirus that has created havoc in the lives of people. Everyone is being asked to stay back at their homes in order to protect themselves and their family members. Amidst the same, various health guidelines are being given out by the ministry as well as various Health experts. The government is making sure that the citizens get themselves tested and even vaccinated. In the wake of the same, Phase 3 vaccination drive for people over 18 years of age began from May 1. The registration for the drive began on April 28. It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

 

 

  • May 02, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Egypt to send medical supplies to India to fight pandemic

    Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced on Saturday that 30 tonnes of medical supplies will be sent to India to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, the minister said a shipment of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 ventilators, 100 medical beds, 20 electrocardiography machines, 30 defibrillators and 50 electric syringe pumps will be sent to India.

    The supplies will be delivered to India in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

  • May 02, 2021 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Testing update for COVID-19 by the Health Ministry

  • May 02, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India reports 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases, 3,689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

     

  • May 02, 2021 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When will the oxygen crisis end?

  • May 02, 2021 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    PM Modi to review human resource situation in dealing with COVID-19, ways to augment it.

  • May 02, 2021 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Cumulative Vaccine Coverage on May 1

  • May 02, 2021 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 151.7 million

    The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 151.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.18 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 151,774,770 and 3,188,331, respectively.

    The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,389,652 and 576,719, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,164,969 cases.

    -IANS

  • May 02, 2021 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says Aadar Poonawalla

    Serum Institute of India CEO Aadar Poonawalla has said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune and he will review the operations once he is back in the country. Poonawalla is currently in the UK to meet his family members.

    "Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

  • May 02, 2021 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6. 58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report. A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

    The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore. These include 94. 28 lakh healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 62.
    65 lakh people who have taken the second dose, 1. 26 crore frontline workers who have received the first dose and 68. 78 lakh such workers who have taken the second dose, it said. In the 45-60 age group, 5. 33 crore people have taken the first dose, while over 40 lakh have been given the second dose of the jab so far. As many as 5.26 crore people aged above 60 have taken the first dose and 1.14 crore beneficiaries have taken the second dose.

    -PTI

