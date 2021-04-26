Image Source : PTI COVID-19 India LIVE: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria says Remdesivir shouldn't be administered in mild cases

The second wave of COVID-19 has left people helpless. There's a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir that has created a wave of tension in the country. This is the reason why it becomes crucial for people to stay at home, be safe and take care of their immunity. The same is important for patients having acute diabetes and other diseases. Health experts all across the world are sharing tips on how you can protect yourself. Not only this, but many are even suggesting ways on how you can treat yourself by staying at home if you have mild to moderate symptoms. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus said that COVID-19 is a mild disease and there's no need to panic.

