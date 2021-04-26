COVID-19 India LIVE: AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria says Remdesivir shouldn't be administered in mild cases

Monday, April 26, 2021
     
Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2021 7:52 IST
The second wave of COVID-19 has left people helpless. There's a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir that has created a wave of tension in the country. This is the reason why it becomes crucial for people to stay at home, be safe and take care of their immunity. The same is important for patients having acute diabetes and other diseases. Health experts all across the world are sharing tips on how you can protect yourself. Not only this, but many are even suggesting ways on how you can treat yourself by staying at home if you have mild to moderate symptoms. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus said that COVID-19 is a mild disease and there's no need to panic.

  • Apr 26, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Apr 26, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria says 10-15 percent of people who may witness severe COVID infection

    AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus said, "If we talk about the current situation of COVID-19, there is panic in public, Due to this panic, people are putting injections in their houses, hoarding of the Remdesivir drug and oxygen cylinder has started with this. And because of this, we are facing a shortage of supply and unnecessary panic is being created,” Guleria said.

    He further said, “The COVID-19 infection is a normal infection. 85 to 90 percent of people are witnessing normal symptoms like fever, cold, body ache, and cough and in these cases, one doesn't need Remdesivir or other large numbers of medicines. You can take medicines for these normal infections or treat yourself with home remedies and yoga. You will get well within seven or 10 days. You don’t need to put Remdesivir or oxygen in your house.”

  • Apr 26, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Smokers, vegetarians less vulnerable to Covid infection: Study

    A recent survey conducted by CSIR (Council of Scientific Industrial Research), Government of India, has revealed that smokers and vegetarians are less likely to contract Covid-19 infection. The survey suggested smoking may be protective, despite Covid-19 being a respiratory disease, due to its role in increasing the mucous production that may be acting as the first line of defence among the smoking population. It indicated that vegetarian food rich in fibre may have a role to play in providing immunity against COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties by modification of gut microbiota.

    The pan India survey was conducted by an eminent team of 140 doctors and research scientists to study the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and their neutralization capability to infer possible risk factors for infection. The study assessed 10,427 adult individuals working in more than 40 CSIR laboratories and centers in urban and semi-urban settings spread across and their family members. These people voluntarily participated in the study.

  • Apr 26, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Covid-19 vaccine safe during pregnancy: US CDC

     The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are safe for use during pregnancy and may also protect the baby from infectious disease, according to a large study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC "recommends that pregnant people receive the Covid-19 vaccine", NPR.org reported CDC Director Rochelle Walensky as saying. For the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the team evaluated data from more than 35,000 pregnant women who received the mRNA vaccines between December 14 and February 28.

    The preliminary findings showed no obvious safety concerns. "Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester, or safety concerns for their babies," Walensky said. "As such, CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the Covid-19 vaccine," she added. However, the decision to get vaccinated while pregnant is a "deeply personal" one, said Walensky.

  • Apr 25, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Covid-19: Salman Khan's 'Being Haangryy' initiative to feed frontline workers in Mumbai | Video

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan has swung into action to help frontline workers in Mumbai as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate in India.

  • Apr 25, 2021 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Apr 25, 2021 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to ship 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to India to meet growing demand

    COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to ship 80 metric tonnes of oxygen to India to meet growing demand

  • Apr 25, 2021 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Here’s a step-by-step process on how to register yourself on CoWIN portal for getting #COVIDVaccination appointments. 

  • Apr 25, 2021 3:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Over 550 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund: PMO

    The PM Cares Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs 201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country, the PMO noted.

  • Apr 25, 2021 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Covid deteriorated mental health patients' conditions

    The conditions of patients suffering from mental health issues in the UK deteriorated as the National Health Service (NHS) shifted the in-person care to telephone, video and text messages during the pandemic, according to a new study.

  • Apr 25, 2021 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It is important to indulge yourself in yoga and exercise if you are suffering from Covid-19. Yoga guru Swami Ramdev in a special health segment shares few pranayams which should be performed by a patient recovering from COVID.

  • Apr 25, 2021 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    During the course of COVID-19 recovery, your body might feel weak. There are certain food items including fruits, vegetables and dry fruits that can help your body to recover fast. Swami Ramdev, in a special segment on IndiaTV, shares all those food items that should be eaten by a COVID patient.

  • Apr 25, 2021 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    PM Modi on COVID second wave: It has shaken the nation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection. "I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

    "To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc," he said. "Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," he added.

  • Apr 25, 2021 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases fourth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,49,691 Covid cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, according to the health ministry's data released on Sunday.

  • Apr 25, 2021 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Apr 25, 2021 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to wear your mask properly for best protection against COVID-19?

  • Apr 25, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How to increase oxygen level through proning at home while waiting for help?

    In the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 released by AIIMS Patna, doctors have stressed that proning can help manage blood oxygen levels. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Government of India also shared self-care prone techniques.

  • Apr 25, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Does steam therapy really kills coronavirus?

    It is being claimed that the end of the coronavirus is possible through inhaling steam.

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India fastest to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry

     India has administered 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. More than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 8 pm, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794, according to a provisional report at 8 pm. "India became the fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days," the ministry said.

    The beneficiaries include 92,89,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,94,401 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,42,233 frontline workers (FLWs) who have got the first dose, and 62,77,797 FLWs the second dose. As many as 4,76,41,992 people aged between 45-plus and 60 have got the first dose and 23,22,480 in the age group received the second dose. As many as 4,96,32,245 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have got the first dose and 77,02,025 the second dose, the ministry said.

    -PTI

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Govt asks Twitter, other social media platforms to remove misleading posts around COVID

    The government has asked social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, to remove content and posts that were found to be spreading misinformation and public panic around the pandemic, according to sources. Twitter said it has notified the impacted account holders of its action taken in response to a legal request from the Indian government but did not give details of the affected accounts. Sources said these flagged posts carried misleading information about COVID-19 pandemic, and were designed to incite public panic.

    -PTI

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When should pregnant women take COVID-19 vaccine?

    Several messages circulating on WhatsApp and social media claim that women shouldn't take COVID 19 vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.

    Here's the truth.

     

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Registrations for 18 plus citizens to book appointments for vaccinations will begin from April 28 while the vaccination process will be commenced from May 1.

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    WHO raises awareness about vaccination

