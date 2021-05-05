COVID 19: How to build immunity? Ministry of AYUSH shares measures to protect against coronavirus

Image Source : FREEPIK How to build immunity? Ministry of AYUSH shares measures to protect against coronavirus

Health experts are advising everyone to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behavior to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Apart from this, emphasis is also being laid on maintaining strong immunity to prevent infection. The Ministry of AYUSH has shared some measures to protect from the Covid infection which help to increase immunity. These remedies are considered very effective in Ayurveda. Let's know about them.

The Ministry of AYUSH has advised everyone to drink hot water. Drink warm water several times throughout the day. Apart from this, gargle by adding a pinch of salt and turmeric in warm water.

Eat fresh homemade food. The food should be such that it is easily digested. Use spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, dry ginger and garlic in the food. Eat Amla or products made from it to build stronger immunity.

According to the advice of the Ministry of AYUSH National Clinical Management Protocol, try practising Yogasanas, Pranayamas and Meditation for at least 30 minutes per day. Also have a good sleep. Avoid sleeping during the day and get 7-8 hours of sleep at night.

To increase immunity, take 20 grams of Chyawanprash twice a day on an empty stomach with lukewarm water. Drink milk with turmeric. To make it, mix half a teaspoon turmeric powder in 150 ml warm milk and mix it. Drink it once or twice a day.

Apart from this, you can take Guduchi Ghanwati (500 mg) or Ashwagandha tablet (500 mg) twice a day with lukewarm water after eating.

Drink herbal tea or decoction made of basil, cinnamon, dry ginger and black pepper. For this, put all these ingredients in 150 ml hot water pan and boil them. Now filter them and drink it once or twice a day. You can add jaggery, raisins and cardamom to it.

Add sesame oil, coconut oil or cow ghee to your nose in the morning and evening. Do oil pulling therapy once or twice a day. For this, you have to take 1 teaspoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Spit this after rolling it around in the mouth for 2-3 minutes. After this rinse with warm water.

Steam therapy to get relief from dry phlegm. You can take steam with plain water or by adding fresh mint leaves, celery or camphor to it. Do steam therapy once a day. However, take care not to steam too much hot water.

Mix cloves or liquorice powder with sugar/honey and take it two to three times a day. This will give relief from cough and sore throat.