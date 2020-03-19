Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Coronavirus updates March 19: Washing hands to home quarantine, latest health news

People all over the world have gone into self-quarantine and have been advising everyone to go into self isolation to protect themselves from the deadly virus. It is important to take all the preventive measures to ensure good health.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 16:03 IST
Coronavirus updates March 19: Soaps or Sanitizers to guidelines for home quarantine, latest health news

Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in China’s Wuhan City in December but has now spread across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already termed it a Pandemic with number of cases reaching 2,00,000 people around the world and caused 8,000 deaths globally. People all over the world have gone into self-quarantine and have been advising everyone to go into self isolation to protect themselves from the deadly virus. It is important to take all the preventive measures to ensure good health.

For the unversed, the common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. 

Here are the health updates from all around the globe related to COVID-19 that you need to know-

 

  • Mar 19, 2020 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    International Passengers stamped 'Home Quarantine'

    The Karnataka government will "stamp" international passengers arriving at Bengaluru airport with a "home quarantined till..." sign using indelible ink. The stamp, to be affixed to the back side of the left hand, identifies those quarantined for 14 days amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

  • Mar 19, 2020 1:15 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Some cheer amid gloom: No new domestic cases in China

    In what can be seen as a ray of hope for China as for the first time in three months, no domestic COVID 19 positive case has been reported in the country even from Wuhan which is the epicentre of the spread for the deadly virus.

  • Mar 19, 2020 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Delhi Hospitals cancel Elective Surgery

    Non-emergency operations have taken a backseat as corona alarm spreads in the country. Safdarjung hospital and a Delhi government-run Guru Nanak Eye Centre have canceled all routine and non-emergency surgeries.

  • Mar 19, 2020 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Coronavirus cases rise in India

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 169, as more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from across the country.

  • Mar 19, 2020 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Soaps or Sanitizer?

    While Sanitizer is the easiest way to keep away from Coronavirus, Soap and water is still the best way to clean your hands. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

