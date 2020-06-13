Image Source : PTI Coronavirus symptoms now include sudden loss of smell and taste

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday released a revised treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients. Enhancing the list of symptoms of the deadly virus, the ministry has now added included sudden loss of smell and taste to the list. As per he latest Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19, issued by the Union health ministry, the symptoms associated with the disease include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, Myalgia, Rhinorrhea, sore throat, diarrhea Loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.

"Older people and immune-suppressed patients, in particular, may present with atypical symptoms such as fatigue, reduced alertness, reduced mobility, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, delirium, and absence of fever. Children might not have reported fever or cough as frequently as adults," the document said.

"As per data from Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP)/ Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) portal case investigation forms for Covid-19 (n=15,366), the details on the signs and symptoms reported are (as on 11.06.2020), fever (27%), cough (21%), sore throat (10%), breathlessness (8%), Weakness (7%), running nose (3%) and others 24%," it added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage