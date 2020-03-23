Coronavirus Essential: Sanitizers out of stock? Here's how you can create one for yourself at home

Coronavirus or COVID-19 that emerged from China's Wuhan city has now taken all over the world. Fear has taken over the hearts of people due to which they are rushing to the market to grab all the essential elements that are required or suggested to keep the disease at bay. One amongst those is hand sanitizers that kill germs that are present on your hand which is the main source of transmitting the virus in your mouth, nose or eyes. However, nothing beats good old-fashioned hand washing. But at times when washing can't be done, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol can kill the harmful coronavirus.

However, it is one of those times, when the sanitizers is an essential product, many are facing challenges finding it at their nearby chemist shop or general store. Good news alert! All it takes is three ingredients to make your own hand sanitizer at home. Want to make one, read here:

Ingredients

Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent alcohol volume)

Aloe vera gel

An essential oil, such as tea tree oil or lavender oil, or you can use lemon juice instead

What you’ll need:

3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent)

1/4 cup of aloe vera gel (to keep your hands smooth)

10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender oil, or lemon juice instead

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a bowl.

Mix with a spoon and beat with a whisk to make the sanitizer into a gel.

Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy usage

Baba Ramdev recently listed out ways to make a herbal sanitizer at home.

Making herbal hand sanitizers:

Baba Ramdev on IndiaTV taught how one can make an Ayurvedic hand sanitizer at home. Through this, you can make a hand sanitizer to avoid coronavirus. After thorough research by Baba Ramdev, this domestic and Ayurvedic hand sanitizer has been declared authentic. They say that it is absolutely herbal and it does not have any side effects. Have a look at how to make a home hand sanitizer.

Ingredients:

1-liter water

100 neem leaves

10-20 basil leaves

10 grams alum

10 grams camphor

Aloe vera

Procedure: