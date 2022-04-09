India approves COVID-19 precautionary dose for all adults. Why and when to get the extra shot?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing COVID-19 vaccine

Highlights Doses of the COVID-19 vaccines after the primary series are described as booster doses

The intent of a booster dose is to restore protection that may have decreased overtime

Evidence suggests that vaccine effectiveness against infection, COVID-19 disease decreases with time

Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.

After the announcement, vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals. As of now, mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not allowed in the country which means the precaution dose will be the same vaccine as the first and the second dose. However, final guidelines on vaccinating all above 18 years are yet to be issued.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID, countries around the world are recommending their citizens get a booster shot for extra precaution. As per medical newstoday.com, several studies have shown that two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine do not provide enough protection against infection or severe disease from Omicron. More and more evidence supports a three-step approach, which might involve infection-plus-vaccination hybrid immunity or triple immunisation. A growing number of countries are now exploring second boosters, or fourth doses, as a way of effectively neutralising Omicron.

Why should I get COVID-19 booster dose?

Vaccine effectiveness against infection and COVID-19 disease decreases with time, and the effectiveness of currently authorised COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant is decreased. Therefore, booster doses are recommended for eligible individuals, to obtain stronger protection.

So yes, if you have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine, to boost your immune response, the booster shot is advised. As per mayoclinic.com, pregnant women can also get a COVID-19 booster shot.

When can I get the COVID-19 booster dose?

As per the Ministry of Health circular in Canada, evidence from clinical trials suggests that booster doses of vaccines given six months after the primary series elicited a robust immune response. The real-world data suggests that a booster dose provides good short-term vaccine effectiveness and has a safety profile similar to the second dose of the vaccine. There is no evidence on the long-term effectiveness of booster doses, so it remains unknown at this time how long this protective benefit might last.

