Coronavirus News March 22 Live Updates: India set to fight the deadly disease on Janata curfew

Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
India has witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two days with over 100 fresh cases; figures shot up from 170 on Thursday to 315 on Saturday. The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting over 2 lakh people.

New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 9:40 IST
Several cities across India, including Delhi and Mumbai are in lockdown as cases of COVID19 infection continue to surge. The total number of those infected has crossed 300-mark in the country. "Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday. India has witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two days with over 100 fresh cases; figures shot up from 170 on Thursday to 315 on Saturday.  The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting over 2 lakh people. 

 

  Mar 22, 2020 9:39 AM (IST)

    Stay indoors and stay healthy, says PM Modi

    Moments before the Janata Curfew that he proposed came into effect on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the daylong stay-at-home for millions of Indians would "add tremendous strength to the fight" against coronavirus or COVID-19. "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

     

