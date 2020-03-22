Coronavirus News March 22 Live Updates: India set to fight the deadly disease on Janata curfew

Several cities across India, including Delhi and Mumbai are in lockdown as cases of COVID19 infection continue to surge. The total number of those infected has crossed 300-mark in the country. "Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday. India has witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two days with over 100 fresh cases; figures shot up from 170 on Thursday to 315 on Saturday. The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting over 2 lakh people.