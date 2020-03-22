Coronavirus News March 22 Live Updates: India set to fight the deadly disease on Janata curfew

Moments before the Janata Curfew that he proposed came into effect on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the daylong stay-at-home for millions of Indians would "add tremendous strength to the fight" against coronavirus or COVID-19. "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020