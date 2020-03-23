Coronavirus March 23 Latest Health News: Take lockdown measures seriously, urges PM Modi

Coronavirus March 23 Latest Health News: 8 UP districts with COVID-19 cases to be sanitized

A total of 396 individuals have so far been confirmed positive in India, according to the latest update by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India rose to seven on Sunday. According to Union health ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 89, followed by Kerala at 52. Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 cases. Telangana has reported 22 cases, Rajasthan 24, and Karnataka 26 coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread in locked-down Italy, with the total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths 5,476. Globally, more than 337,553 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 14,654 have died. A global recession may be looming, as businesses down tools and send workers home to stop the spread of the virus. In the US, more than 400 people have died from the virus so far.