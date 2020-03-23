Coronavirus March 23 Latest Health News: Take lockdown measures seriously, urges PM Modi

Monday, March 23, 2020
     
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India rose to seven on Sunday

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 11:28 IST
Coronavirus March 23 Latest Health News: 8 UP districts with COVID-19 cases to be sanitized

A total of 396 individuals have so far been confirmed positive in India, according to the latest update by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India rose to seven on Sunday. According to Union health ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 89, followed by Kerala at 52. Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 cases. Telangana has reported 22 cases, Rajasthan 24, and Karnataka 26 coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread in locked-down Italy, with the total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths 5,476. Globally, more than 337,553 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 14,654 have died. A global recession may be looming, as businesses down tools and send workers home to stop the spread of the virus. In the US, more than 400 people have died from the virus so far.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Coronavirus health updates March 23

  • Mar 23, 2020 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    PM Modi appeals people to take lockdown measures seriously

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed people to take lockdown measures seriously. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Modi said that people should save themselves and their family, and follow lockdown instructions seriously.

     

     

  • Mar 23, 2020 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    DRF teams to sanitise 8 UP districts with COVID-19 cases

    Eight teams with 30 trained personnel each have been sent by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) to districts that have reported coronavirus cases Yashvir Singh, the SDRF commandant said, "A team of doctors and experts with trained 240 personnel will sanitise environment and spread awareness among people on how to save themselves from contracting the virus infection.'

    The teams have been sent to Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj districts.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Sunday that during the three-day lockdown, the affected cities would be sanitised.

    A government spokesman said that the severely affected cities would be sanitised first and the rest would be sanitised in phases.

coronavirus

