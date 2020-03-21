Coronavirus March 20 Latest Health News: Baba Ramdev's yoga asanas to immunity building exercises

Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 11:22 IST
The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 that originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has spread onto 145 countries and has killed over 10, 000 people all over the world. It has been termed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (who) after it spread onto different countries like wildfire. People all over the world have gone into self-quarantine and have been advising everyone to go into self isolation to protect themselves from the deadly virus. It is important to take all the preventive measures to ensure good health. Here are the health updates from all around the globe related to the disease that you need to be aware of.

 

Live updates :Coronavirus health updates March 21

    Old People Should Follow These tips

    For people above age 60, Baba Ramdev advises to eat salad and raw food first and then consume cooked food for better immunity. He also says that herbal tea and pranayama are very useful for old people. Going by the death toll in the world, the majority of the deaths due to coronavirus have been of the people who are in old-age. Baba Ramdev's advice to old people is to consume less spicy food and eat only jeera and haldi (turmeric) when it comes to spices.

    Baba Ramdev shares yoga asanas that can help boost immunity to fight COVID-19

    Baba Ramdev shares home remedies that are very useful in preventing infections and building immunity. He claims that tulsi, giloy, adrak, kali mirch and amla are the most useful things you can find at your home that can help keep you safe from coronavirus. He insists that one should consume Vitamin C and protein in their diet to build immunity as a good immune system is the biggest shield for everyone at this time.

X