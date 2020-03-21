Coronavirus March 20 Latest Health News: Baba Ramdev's yoga asanas to immunity building exercises

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 that originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has spread onto 145 countries and has killed over 10, 000 people all over the world. It has been termed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (who) after it spread onto different countries like wildfire. People all over the world have gone into self-quarantine and have been advising everyone to go into self isolation to protect themselves from the deadly virus. It is important to take all the preventive measures to ensure good health. Here are the health updates from all around the globe related to the disease that you need to be aware of.