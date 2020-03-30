Coronavirus Health Updates March 30: Health Ministry calls for social distancing, India's +ve cases cross 1000

Looking at the widespread cases of coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a precautionary measure announced a 21-day national lockdown in the country. However, this has not helped since the toll of the number of affected and death cases have been increasing day by day. People are being asked to take rest and stay at home but in many places, people have gathered to go to their villages. PM himself has asked everyone to stay where they are otherwise the condition will get worst. The coronavirus positive cases have risen to 1024 including 48 foreign nationals as of Sunday evening, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. While globally, the COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 634,000, and the death toll is close to 30,000, WHO said.

