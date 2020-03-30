Coronavirus Health Updates March 30: Health Ministry calls for social distancing, India's +ve cases cross 1000

Monday, March 30, 2020
     
The novel coronavirus is slowly spreading its wings in India. With over 1000 plus positive cases in India, people are being asked to stay back at their homes and observe social distancing. Only one question has grabbed everyone's hearts-- when will coronavirus be over?

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2020 9:20 IST
Looking at the widespread cases of coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a precautionary measure announced a 21-day national lockdown in the country. However, this has not helped since the toll of the number of affected and death cases have been increasing day by day. People are being asked to take rest and stay at home but in many places, people have gathered to go to their villages. PM himself has asked everyone to stay where they are otherwise the condition will get worst. The coronavirus positive cases have risen to 1024 including 48 foreign nationals as of Sunday evening, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. While globally, the COVID-19 numbers have surpassed 634,000, and the death toll is close to 30,000, WHO said. 

Have a look at all the latest updates on coronavirus here:

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Updates March 30

  • Mar 30, 2020 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Break your myths about coronavirus

    WHO (World Health Organization) shares some fact checks about coronavirus and wrote, "FACT: Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the #coronavirus disease or any other lung disease."

  • Mar 30, 2020 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India's positive cases crosses 1000, death toll at 27

    As India entered day 5 of 21-day lockdown, coronavirus positive cases rose to 1024 including 48 foreign nationals as of Sunday evening, according to data provided on the Health Ministry website. This includes 901 cases are active cases and have 96 cured or migrated and 27 who succumbed to the respiratory illness. 

  • Mar 30, 2020 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Practise social distancing and work from home, advises Health Ministry

    Health Ministry shared an advisory on Twitter and wrote, "#IndiaFightsCorona Let us contribute in the fight against #COVID19. Work from home and work online.  Maintain social distancing. Help Us to Help You."

