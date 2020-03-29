Coronavirus Health Updates March 29: COVID19 test kit to precautions needed, latest health news

In India, the coronavirus is slowly spreading its legs. The entire country has been put under lockdown to prevent this deadly virus from spreading, but the number of cases is steadily increasing. At the same time, the death toll is also increasing. Many well-known personalities, including PM Modi, are appealing to people to stay at home, but in many places, people have gathered to go to their villages. In such a situation, it is feared that the coronavirus cases will increase even more. Till now, In dia, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 979 with 25 people succumbing to COVID-19.