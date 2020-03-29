Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Coronavirus Health Updates March 29: COVID19 test kit to precautions needed, latest health news

In India, the coronavirus is slowly spreading its legs. The entire country has been put under lockdown to prevent this deadly virus from spreading, but the number of cases is steadily increasing.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2020 11:45 IST
Coronavirus Health Updates March 29: COVID19 test kit to precautions needed, latest health news

Coronavirus Health Updates March 29: COVID19 test kit to precautions needed, latest health news

In India, the coronavirus is slowly spreading its legs. The entire country has been put under lockdown to prevent this deadly virus from spreading, but the number of cases is steadily increasing. At the same time, the death toll is also increasing. Many well-known personalities, including PM Modi, are appealing to people to stay at home, but in many places, people have gathered to go to their villages. In such a situation, it is feared that the coronavirus cases will increase even more. Till now, In dia, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 979 with 25 people succumbing to COVID-19.

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Updates March 29

  Mar 29, 2020 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Coronavirus Cases in India

    On Saturday amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus infection in India, the total cases in the country have exceeded one thousand. Out of a total of 1008 reported cases, 909 are still infected with infection. On the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figure stood at 873 as of Saturday morning, which rose to 1008 by Saturday evening, of which a total of 909 active cases are involved. Of the total cases, 862 are Indian nationals while the other 47 are foreign nationals.

  Mar 29, 2020 11:37 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    WHO reports that the coronavirus does not spread in the air

    The World Health Organization reported via Twitter that the coronavirus is mostly spread by mouth droplets of sputum when an infected patient coughs, sneezes or speaks. Therefore make a distance of 1 meter from each other. Keep things clean. Keep washing hands and avoid touching the eyes.

