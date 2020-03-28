Coronavirus Health News March 28: Rujuta Diwekar's diet plan, device that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

In what could be the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US-based healthcare technology maker Abbott has unveiled a test that can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes. The test can also be used outside the four walls of a traditional hospital such as in the physicians' office or urgent care clinics.

Abbott on Friday said it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the test. Testing remains a crucial step in controlling the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing to supply healthcare providers with new technologies to help curb the spread of infection is a top priority for public health officials and healthcare providers.