Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus Health News March 28: Rujuta Diwekar's diet plan, device that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes
Coronavirus Health News March 28: Rujuta Diwekar's diet plan, device that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

There are at least 748 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 834.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2020 11:48 IST
India saw a surge in coronavirus cases as the number jumped to 873 today, including 19 deaths, with Maharashtra and Gujarat registering more infections. The rise came even as the country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases of virus infections.

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Update March 28

  • Mar 28, 2020 11:47 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rujuta Divekar on how to stay fit amid lockdown- LIVE

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares diet tips to follow during coronavirus lockdown. Check it out here-

  • Mar 28, 2020 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Researchers develop new, faster test to detect coronavirus

    In what could be the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US-based healthcare technology maker Abbott has unveiled a test that can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes. The test can also be used outside the four walls of a traditional hospital such as in the physicians' office or urgent care clinics.

    Abbott on Friday said it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the test. Testing remains a crucial step in controlling the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing to supply healthcare providers with new technologies to help curb the spread of infection is a top priority for public health officials and healthcare providers.

  • Mar 28, 2020 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Total cases in India cross 800

    There are at least 748 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 834. Besides 748 active cases, the country has reported 19 casualties so far while 66 persons have recovered.

    The disease has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus.

    On Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it has given orders to Public Sector Undertakings to provide ventilators in order to handle the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country.

