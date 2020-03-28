Coronavirus Health News March 28: Rujuta Diwekar's diet plan, device that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

India saw a surge in coronavirus cases as the number jumped to 873 today, including 19 deaths, with Maharashtra and Gujarat registering more infections. The rise came even as the country is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases of virus infections.