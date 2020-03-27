Coronavirus Health Updates March 27: Lifestyle tips by WHO to confirmed COVID19 cases, latest health news

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
Coronavirus Health Updates March 27: People are being asked to stay in the house, not just by the Government but the celebrities are also urging fans to go in self-isolation. However, despite this, 694 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in India.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2020 9:20 IST
Image Source : WHO/ TWITTER

The coronavirus is causing havoc all over the world. In India too, its influence is gradually increasing. The entire country has been locked down as a precaution. People are being asked to stay in the house, not just by the Government but the celebrities are also urging fans to go in self-isolation. However, despite this, 694 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in India, out of which 16 people have died. On the other hand, the US has surpassed China and has become the country with the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Latest Updates March 27

  • Mar 27, 2020 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    United States surpass China in Coronavirus cases

    The US on Thursday reported over 16,000 fresh cases as the total number of COVID-19 patients soared to 85,088, the highest for any country, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The United States surpassed China (81,285) and Italy (80,589) in terms of number of people infected with the novel coronavirus.

  • Mar 27, 2020 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in India

    In India, 694 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, of which 16 people have died. According to the information available on the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday evening, "So far 694 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, including 647 Indians and 47 foreigners. 45 patients of coronavirus in the country have been cured. While 16 people have died. " This information has been updated on the Health Ministry website at 8pm on Thursday night.

  • Mar 27, 2020 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Now doctors will advise the old patients on mobile in AIIMS

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors will now advise their old patients over the telephone. The OPD service in AIIMS is already down in view of the prevention of coronavirus infection. Hence, AIIMS has decided to start a tele-consultancy facility. This information was given by an AIIMS official to IANS.

  • Mar 27, 2020 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    WHO gives tips for healthy lifestyle

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Twitter that a healthy lifestyle can be essential to fight with the coronavirus. For this, you should eat nutritious food and exercise. Stop smoking cigarettes and do not consume alcohol. WHO also advises having a good sleep. Stay away from sick people, wash hands with soap and take special care of mental health are some of the useful tips.

