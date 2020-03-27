Coronavirus Health Updates March 27: Lifestyle tips by WHO to confirmed COVID19 cases, latest health news

Image Source : WHO/ TWITTER Lifestyle tips by WHO to confirmed COVID19 cases, latest health news

The coronavirus is causing havoc all over the world. In India too, its influence is gradually increasing. The entire country has been locked down as a precaution. People are being asked to stay in the house, not just by the Government but the celebrities are also urging fans to go in self-isolation. However, despite this, 694 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in India, out of which 16 people have died. On the other hand, the US has surpassed China and has become the country with the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases.