Coronavirus Health Update March 31: COVID-19 confirmed cases to life care tips, latest health news

Coronavirus spread in India is alarmingly increasing by each day. To prevent this infection from spreading, a 21-day lockdown has been followed all across the country. Today is the seventh day of lockdown and the cases have already crossed the 1200 mark with 32 people succumbing to COVID-19. All the celebrities including PM Modi are appealing to people to stay at home and take care of their hygiene so that the chain of infection of coronavirus can be broken. Check out all the latest health updates about coronavirus here.