Coronavirus Health Update March 31: COVID-19 confirmed cases to life care tips, latest health news

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
To prevent this coronavirus infection from spreading, a 21-day lockdown has been followed all across the country. Today is the seventh day of lockdown and the cases have already crossed the 1200 mark.

New Delhi Published on: March 31, 2020 11:24 IST
Coronavirus spread in India is alarmingly increasing by each day. To prevent this infection from spreading, a 21-day lockdown has been followed all across the country. Today is the seventh day of lockdown and the cases have already crossed the 1200 mark with 32 people succumbing to COVID-19. All the celebrities including PM Modi are appealing to people to stay at home and take care of their hygiene so that the chain of infection of coronavirus can be broken. Check out all the latest health updates about coronavirus here.

 

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Update March 31

  • Mar 31, 2020 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    one ventilator can be used by multiple COVID-19 patients

    Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Monday said that a mechanism has been developed with which one ventilator can be used by multiple COVID-19 patients. "That ventilator has been tested in a couple of hospitals and a couple of doctors, and it is working. Medical experts have given more suggestions to us. Probably in the next couple of days, we will be ready with the final product with new features added to it," added the DRDO chairman.

     

  • Mar 31, 2020 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Coronavirus Cases in India

    With 227 people tested positive in less than 24 hours, India on Monday saw the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases in a single day ever since the spread of the virus became known in the country. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,251, health ministry data showed.

  • Mar 31, 2020 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Can the coronavirus disease spread through air?

    The World Health Organization said the coronavirus spreading through the air is only a rumor. The Covid-19 is not an 'airborne' disease. If you want to protect yourself, then take care of your hygiene. Keep a distance of 1 meter from people. Wash your hands continuously with soap and water. Also, do not touch the eyes, nose and mouth.

