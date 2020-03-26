Coronavirus Health Update March 26: COVID-19 vaccine to using Zinc for immunity, latest health news

Coronavirus has been increasing at an alarming rate. As the country stepped into Day 2 of nationwide lockdown, it reported new cases for COVID=19 from Uttar Pradesh and deaths in Gujarat and Srinagar, bringing India's toll to 14. The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 600 mark and it is very important for everyone to take lockdown seriously right now. From washing hands regularly to keeping the immunity strong, follow the steps to stay protected from Coronavirus. Check out latest health updates about COVID-19 here-