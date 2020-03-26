Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Coronavirus Health Update March 26: COVID-19 vaccine to using Zinc for immunity, latest health news

From washing hands regularly to keeping the immunity strong, follow the steps to stay protected from Coronavirus. Check out latest health updates about COVID-19 here.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 10:37 IST
Coronavirus has been increasing at an alarming rate. As the country stepped into Day 2 of nationwide lockdown, it reported new cases for COVID=19 from Uttar Pradesh and deaths in Gujarat and Srinagar, bringing India's toll to 14. The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 600 mark and it is very important for everyone to take lockdown seriously right now. From washing hands regularly to keeping the immunity strong, follow the steps to stay protected from Coronavirus. Check out latest health updates about COVID-19 here-

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Coronavirus Healh Update March 26

  • Mar 26, 2020 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Immune system can't function efficiently without zinc

    Zinc is a trace mineral that is extremely vital for the human body. Its primary role is to ensure the proper functioning of cells. It is important for growth as well as the division of cells. Zinc also assumes a central role in keeping the immune system up-to-date and strong. It also aids in the process of wound healing, optimal thyroid function and efficient breakdown of carbohydrates in the body. 

  • Mar 26, 2020 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    India's tally climbs to 639

    As India enters the second day of lockdown, the number of positive cases is pouring in and so far has climbed to 639. Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in UP today. Gujarat and Srinagar reported coronavirus deaths, bringing India's toll to 14

  • Mar 26, 2020 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    35 companies working on making coronavirus vaccines

    With millions of people infected with the coronavirus, the whole world is currently waiting for the vaccine to escape the deadly virus. Around 35 pharma companies and institutions around the world are working on making vaccines. Four companies have also started testing their vaccine on animals. The Science General of the American Association of Advancement in Science (AAAS) has reported that Boston's biotech company Moderna Therapeutics, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease, is at the forefront of making vaccines through an internal safety trial.

