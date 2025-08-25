COPD and pneumonia can be deadly: What Joy Banerjee’s case teaches us COPD can damage the lungs’ defences, making pneumonia more severe. Doctors explain symptoms, treatment, and prevention tips to safeguard your lung health.

Bengali actor Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday. The 62-year-old actor had pneumonia when he passed away. His condition reportedly worsened in the past few days. On August 15, he was brought to the hospital.

When he passed away, he was 62 years old. The Indian Express Bangla was informed by one of his close friends that the actor suffered from COPD. "He was admitted to Medica on the 15th. Then, he was discharged on the 16th. Then, his condition started deteriorating. On August 17, he was put on ventilation. He passed away today at 11:35 am," the source said.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Intensivist, Chest Physician, Bronchoscopist and sleep disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, lung problems are rampant in people of all age groups. If left unmanaged, it can ultimately cause death. So, chronic lung diseases such as COPD, asthma, or fibrosis tend to damage the lungs’ defences, reduce mucus clearance, and make it easier for infections like pneumonia to crop up.

Symptoms of COPD flare-ups and pneumonia overlap

The symptoms can be a worsening cough (often producing greenish or yellow phlegm), high fever, chest pain, or increasing shortness of breath. These may be signs of pneumonia on top of existing lung issues.

Remember, it is important to take utmost care of the lungs. So, seek timely intervention by the doctor.

Treatments for COPD patients with pneumonia

The doctor will advise antibiotics (if bacterial), oxygen therapy, and supportive breathing care. Preventive measures focus on quitting smoking, avoiding pollutants, staying active, and opting for flu and pneumonia vaccinations.

So, everyone is advised to take care of the lungs and initiate early treatment before lung damage occurs. Exercise caution, stay healthy, and protect the lungs.

