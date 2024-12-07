Consuming Raw Garlic is beneficial for uric acid, high cholesterol; know when and how much to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming Raw Garlic is beneficial for uric acid

As we all know garlic seasoning in dal-vegetables enhances the taste of manifold, but this vegetable also has an important place in Ayurveda; consuming raw garlic is also very beneficial for health. It contains an enzyme called allicin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is rich in vitamins C, A, and B, along with magnesium, calcium, zinc, and selenium. If you are a patient of uric acid or bad cholesterol, it is very beneficial to control these serious problems. Let us know how the consumption of garlic is useful in uric acid and high cholesterol, as well as when and how much it should be eaten.

Benefits of consuming Raw Garlic

Beneficial for bad cholesterol: Raw garlic reduces LDL, i.e., bad cholesterol, and increases HDL, i.e., good cholesterol, in the body. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, garlic filters out bad cholesterol from the arteries and expels it through urine. Also, the sulfur compounds present in it improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of heart disease. Also controls uric acid: Eating garlic daily controls uric acid. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the swelling of joints and provide relief from unbearable joint pain. The allicin salt compound present in it is effective in controlling uric acid. Increase immunity: Garlic contains nutrients that increase immunity. It is rich in vitamins C and B6, manganese, and selenium, which help in improving immunity. Its regular consumption reduces colds and flu. According to a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, people who eat garlic daily have 63% less chance of getting a cold or flu. Keeps the body warm: Garlic has a warming effect. So consuming it in winter is beneficial for health. It contains a compound called allicin, which is responsible for its health benefits. The warming effect of allicin increases blood flow.

When and how much to eat?

Consuming raw garlic in the morning is beneficial. You can consume 2 garlic cloves daily. Soak 2 garlic cloves in water before going to bed at night. Consume it on an empty stomach in the morning. If you have any kind of allergy or you are taking any medicine, then first talk to the doctor and then eat it.

