Colorectal cancer: What it is, simple screening tests, treatment and why early detection matters

New Delhi:

Colorectal cancer does not always announce itself early. It builds quietly, often with symptoms that are easy to dismiss or miss entirely. That is part of the problem. By the time many people seek help, the disease has already progressed, making treatment more complicated than it needs to be.

Dr Kundan, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, points out that early detection can change outcomes quite significantly. “Colorectal cancer is one of those cancers where timely screening can make a real difference in survival,” he said. Much of what we know about prevention and early diagnosis comes down to awareness and actually acting on it. Not later. On time.

What colorectal cancer actually is and why it gets missed

Colorectal cancer usually begins as small growths called polyps on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These are not always harmful at first, but over time, some can turn cancerous. The slow progression is exactly why it slips under the radar.

Symptoms, when they do show up, are often vague. Abdominal discomfort. Bloating. Changes in bowel habits. Sometimes blood in the stool. “In the early stages, symptoms can be subtle or completely absent, which is why people tend to ignore them,” the doctor explained. Risk increases with factors like obesity, smoking, poor diet, and certain medical conditions. Family history matters too.

Simple screening tests that can catch it early

Screening is where things shift. The idea is to detect changes before they become serious. Ideally, people above 45 should start routine screening, even if they feel fine. Those with higher risk may need to begin earlier. “Regular screening helps identify abnormalities at a stage where they are still treatable,” Dr Kundan said.

Here are the commonly used tests:

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT): Detects hidden blood in the stool, often an early warning sign

Detects hidden blood in the stool, often an early warning sign Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT): Another stool-based test that checks for microscopic blood, usually done annually

Another stool-based test that checks for microscopic blood, usually done annually Stool DNA test: A more advanced option that looks for both hidden blood and DNA changes linked to cancer

A more advanced option that looks for both hidden blood and DNA changes linked to cancer Colonoscopy: A detailed examination of the entire colon using a camera, with the added advantage of removing polyps during the procedure

A detailed examination of the entire colon using a camera, with the added advantage of removing polyps during the procedure Sigmoidoscopy: A less invasive test focused on the lower part of the colon

What happens after detection and how it is treated

If something shows up in screening, further tests like imaging and biopsy are used to confirm the diagnosis. From there, treatment depends on how advanced the cancer is.

“In early stages, we can often remove polyps during colonoscopy itself before they turn cancerous,” he said. That procedure is called a polypectomy. If the disease has progressed, surgery such as colectomy may be required, where part of the colon is removed and the healthy sections are reconnected. The goal is straightforward. Remove the source. Stop the spread.

Why early screening matters more than people think

Colorectal cancer is currently one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, and the numbers are rising in India as well. Lifestyle changes play a role, but delayed diagnosis is a major factor.

“Timely screening, awareness of symptoms, and regular check-ups can significantly reduce the risk of late-stage diagnosis,” Dr Kundan said. The message is simple, even if people tend to overlook it. Do not wait for symptoms to become obvious. By then, it is often a different situation altogether.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

ALSO READ: Drinking a glass of milk daily can help reduce risk of colorectal cancer, says study