Coconut oil is beneficial for the body but is it harmful for heart health? Know what expert says

Coconut oil has been considered beneficial for health in India for centuries. It is considered beneficial for hair, skin and digestion. But when it comes to heart health, many questions arise about coconut oil. People often question whether coconut oil increases 'bad cholesterol' i.e. LDL and can cause heart diseases.

According to Dr Pratik Chaudhary, a cardiologist at Asian Hospital, coconut oil contains about 90 per cent saturated fat, which is even more than ghee and butter. It is scientifically established that high amounts of saturated fat can increase LDL cholesterol, which is considered a major cause of plaque accumulation in the arteries and heart diseases.

However, coconut oil contains lauric acid, which also increases HDL i.e. 'good cholesterol'. Some research suggests that it maintains balance in the body. But according to other major medical organisations such as the American Heart Association and WHO, excess saturated fat can be dangerous for the heart, and that is why limited consumption of coconut oil is recommended.

Precautions to take while using coconut oil

People with a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure or high cholesterol should be especially cautious. For such people, vegetable oils such as sunflower, canola or olive oil are considered safer because they contain more unsaturated fat, which is better for the heart. This does not mean that coconut oil is completely harmful. Its use in limited quantities, especially external use (on the skin or hair), can be beneficial. But its excessive use in food is not appropriate for heart health.

Coconut oil has benefits, but heart patients or people at risk should be cautious in its consumption and should include it in the diet only after consulting a doctor.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

