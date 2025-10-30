Good fat, bad fame: Doctor busts six biggest cholesterol myths Cholesterol isn’t always the villain it’s made out to be. In a country where even young adults face heart risk, Dr Ravi Malik clears the air on common myths, from eggs to fat to genetics, and explains how balance, not fear, keeps the heart truly healthy.

New Delhi:

Cholesterol has long been typecast as the villain in our diet, the silent threat behind every heart attack. But as science evolves, so does our understanding. Not all cholesterol is harmful, and not every “low-fat” diet is as heart-friendly as it sounds.

In India, where, alarmingly, even young adults are suffering from heart disease, getting to know cholesterol right can be the difference between life and death. To put things straight, Dr Ravi Malik, MBBS, MD (Paediatrics), MAMC, and Malik Radix Healthcare Founder and Medical Director, shatters some of the longest-running myths about cholesterol.

Cholesterol myths that you need to stop believing

Myth 1: All cholesterol is bad

Fact: The body truly requires cholesterol to construct cells and make hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids, which help digest fat.

It's the kind of cholesterol that counts.

Good cholesterol (HDL) assists in removing excess cholesterol from the blood, sending it to the liver for elimination. Bad cholesterol (LDL) puts fat in the arteries, making heart attack and stroke more likely. As Dr Malik puts it, "Cholesterol is not the enemy, imbalance is.". It’s the excess LDL and low HDL combination that harms the heart.”

Myth 2: Eggs are unhealthy and should be avoided

Fact: This myth has been around for decades, but it’s not entirely true.

“The cholesterol in your diet doesn’t directly raise the cholesterol in your blood,” says Dr Malik. “The liver, which produces most of the cholesterol in your body, naturally adjusts its output depending on what you eat.”

In other words, enjoying eggs in moderation is safe for most people. It’s not the egg itself that’s risky, but the company it keeps, the butter, cheese, or deep-fried edges that turn breakfast into a problem.

Myth 3: Only overweight or older people get high cholesterol

Fact: High cholesterol doesn’t check your age or size. Even slim, active individuals can have elevated cholesterol levels due to genetics, stress, poor diet, or sedentary habits.

Dr Malik notes that young Indians, especially in cities, are increasingly being diagnosed with high LDL levels despite looking “fit.” That’s why regular check-ups matter, not just when the first symptom appears, but long before.

Myth 4: You’ll know if you have high cholesterol

Fact: Unfortunately, you won’t. High cholesterol is a silent condition, showing no symptoms until it’s too late.

“It doesn’t cause pain or discomfort,” Dr Malik warns. “But it silently narrows your arteries until a heart attack or stroke strikes unexpectedly.” That’s why routine lipid profile tests are crucial, particularly for anyone over 30 or with a family history of heart disease.

Myth 5: A low-fat diet is the best way to lower cholesterol

Fact: Not all fats are bad. The key is in choosing the right kind.

Healthy fats, such as those from olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish, can actually help raise good cholesterol and protect your heart. The real culprits are trans fats and saturated fats, often found in processed foods, ghee-rich sweets, and deep-fried snacks.

“Balance your plate,” Dr Malik advises. “Avoid extremes. Your body needs good fats to function properly.”

Myth 6: Traditional Indian foods are all healthy

Fact: Indian cuisine has wonderful nutritional roots, lentils, grains, spices and fermented foods. But the way we cook them often strips that away.

“Many traditional dishes use excess oil, ghee, or refined sugar,” says Dr Malik. “Preparation methods, not the recipes themselves, are the problem.” Switching to lighter cooking methods, smaller portions, and mindful use of fats can make Indian meals both heart-healthy and flavourful.

Cholesterol doesn’t have to be the enemy; misunderstanding it is. Knowing the difference between good and bad fats, getting regular tests, and staying active can help prevent heart disease long before it begins. As Dr Malik puts it, “Cholesterol is essential, but like everything in life, it’s about balance.” So, before you blame the next omelette or drizzle of oil, remember, moderation, not fear, is the real key to heart health.

