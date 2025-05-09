Children's Mental Health Awareness Week 2025: Early signs of mental health issues in children Children can show early signs of mental health issues through their behaviour, emotions, and physical health. Hence, recognising these signs early can help parents support their children better and get timely help.

New Delhi:

Mental health is as important for children as it is for adults. But often, parents overlook signs in children, thinking it’s just a phase. However, many children experience mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or mood disorders. The causes can be due to academic pressure, financial struggles, family stress, trauma, death of a loved one, bullying, and lack of emotional support. Moreover, these issues can severely impact their learning, relationships, and overall well-being. So, according to Ms Prachi Narkar, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, understanding the early signs can make a big difference in helping children cope better and lead healthier lives.

Parents, watch out for these signs

Mood swings: Children may become sad, angry, or irritable without any apparent reason. These mood swings may last for days and affect their behaviour at home or school. They will constantly feel agitated, too.

Withdrawal or isolation: If a child who was once active and outgoing suddenly avoids friends or stops talking to family, then try to seek timely help. It can be a sign of stress and depression.

Sleep problems: Difficulty falling asleep, nightmares, or sleeping too much can be associated with stress or anxiety.

Changes in eating habits: Eating very little or overeating can indicate stress or anxiety.

Loss of interest: A sudden lack of interest in hobbies, school, or play may be a warning sign.

Difficulty focusing: Children may struggle to pay attention or follow instructions, which can be mistaken for laziness or misbehaviour.

Frequent physical pain: If children are having constant headaches, changes in bowel movements, or stomach aches, then that can mean they are stressed or anxious.

Aggressive or risky behaviour: Outbursts, hurting others, or taking unnecessary risks can also indicate that the child needs immediate attention.

The last word: Parents play a key role in maintaining the child’s emotional well-being. So, listen without judgement and create a safe space where children feel heard. Let the child express him/her without feeling guilty or embarrassed. Keep a consistent routine, limit screen time, and track repeated patterns in behaviour to catch early signs. Parents, communicate with the child without raising your hand or voice, and seek counselling without further delay. Encourage the child to eat a nutritious diet and exercise daily to deal with anxiety and stress.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

