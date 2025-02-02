Chewing 2 cardamoms a day can give these health benefits, know right time to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chewing 2 cardamoms a day can give health benefits

Cardamom not only enhances the taste of food but also has many medicinal properties. It helps balance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Ancient Ayurvedic physicians used it for everything from improving digestion to increasing respiratory function. Consuming just two cardamoms before sleeping at night is beneficial for health. Let's know its benefits.

Benefits of eating cardamom before sleeping at night:

Improves digestion: Cardamom is known for its digestive benefits. If you feel bloated or uneasy after a meal, chewing cardamom can provide instant relief. Eating cardamom before sleeping at night provides relief from stomach problems like gas, acidity, and constipation. Natural detox agent: Cardamom acts as a detoxifier in the body, flushing out impurities through its diuretic properties. Cardamom water supports kidney health and can improve the body's natural detox processes. Eliminate bad breath: Chewing cardamom eliminates bad breath and also fights bad breath. Chewing it at night not only eliminates bad breath but also protects your teeth and gums from harmful bacteria. Helpful in weight loss: Cardamom gradually increases your metabolism. Its thermogenic properties help the body burn calories more effectively. Eating cardamom at night helps in weight loss. Reduces stress: Cardamom helps reduce stress and improve mood. Its aroma is also used in Ayurvedic treatments to calm the mind. Drinking a hot cup of cardamom tea can help reduce the levels of cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress. Beneficial for skin and hair: Cardamom is not only good for health, but it is also beneficial for skin and hair. Its antioxidants improve blood circulation, which makes the skin glow. Its antibacterial properties help fight acne, while its nutrients strengthen hair and prevent dandruff.

ALSO READ: Do you know ginger works as a painkiller for migraine and period cramps? Know how to use it