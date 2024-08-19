Chest Pain to Bone Pain: 10 early signs of lung cancer you should never ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 10 early signs of lung cancer you should never ignore.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer, and early detection is crucial for effective treatment. Unfortunately, many early symptoms of lung cancer are often subtle and easily overlooked. When we spoke to a leading oncologist, Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit from Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, he wanted to highlight the importance of recognizing these early warning signs to improve your chances of catching the disease in its initial stages.

Persistent Cough

One of the most common early signs of lung cancer is a cough that doesn't go away. This isn't just any cough; it's a persistent, nagging one that lingers for weeks. If you're a smoker or have a history of smoking, it's easy to ignore cough as just a part of your daily life. However, if you notice that your cough is worsening or accompanied by other symptoms, it’s time to consult a healthcare professional. According to Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, even non-smokers should pay attention to a lingering cough.

Changes in a Chronic Cough

If you have a chronic cough due to smoking or another condition like chronic bronchitis, pay attention to any changes. A cough associated with lung cancer may sound different, becoming deeper or more frequent. Sometimes, the cough might produce blood, which is a major red flag. In my practice, I've seen cases where patients ignored this sign, thinking it was just a temporary change, only to discover it was a symptom of lung cancer.

Shortness of Breath

Experiencing shortness of breath, especially during routine activities like climbing stairs or walking short distances, can be an early indicator of lung cancer. This symptom occurs because the tumour may block or narrow the airways or cause fluid buildup around the lungs. If you're suddenly finding it hard to catch your breath without a clear reason, it's essential to seek medical advice.

Chest Pain

Chest pain is another symptom that should not be ignored, especially if it’s persistent and not related to a recent injury or known condition. Lung cancer can cause chest pain that is constant or that comes and goes. This pain may get worse with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing. It is advised that any unexplained chest pain warrants a thorough examination.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Losing weight without trying can be a symptom of various health issues, including lung cancer. If you’ve lost a significant amount of weight and can't pinpoint a reason, it’s crucial to discuss this with your doctor. Cancer cells can use up a lot of your body’s energy supply or release substances that change the way your body uses food, leading to weight loss.

Bone Pain

Lung cancer can spread to other parts of the body, including bones. This can cause pain in the back or other areas where the cancer has spread. Bone pain can be persistent and worsen at night. If you experience new, unexplained bone pain, especially in your back, it’s essential to get it checked out.

Headaches

When lung cancer spreads to the brain, it can cause headaches. Even if cancer hasn’t spread, a tumour in the lungs can press on the superior vena cava, a large vein that moves blood from the upper body to the heart, leading to headaches. While not every headache indicates lung cancer, it's important to pay attention to any new, persistent, or worsening headaches, especially if accompanied by other symptoms.

Hoarseness or Voice Changes

A change in your voice, such as hoarseness, can be an early sign of lung cancer. This occurs when the tumour affects the nerves that control the larynx (voice box). If you notice a persistent change in your voice, it’s time to see a doctor.

Frequent Infections

Lung cancer can make you more susceptible to respiratory infections like bronchitis or pneumonia. If you find yourself frequently battling these infections or if they seem to take longer to go away, it could be an early sign of lung cancer.

Fatigue

Feeling extremely tired or weak, even after a good night's sleep, can be a symptom of lung cancer. Fatigue associated with cancer is different from regular tiredness; it's often more intense and doesn't improve with rest. If you find that fatigue is affecting your daily life, it's important to have it evaluated by a healthcare professional.

ALSO READ: Ketogenic diet may boost treatment outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients, finds study