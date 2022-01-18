Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Don't ignore these 10 warning signs of Cervical Cancer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RHUGANDA Don't ignore these 10 warning signs of Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is the most common gynaecological cancer, caused almost exclusively by the human papillomavirus. While it is largely preventable by regular Pap smears that can detect early, precancerous changes, or by vaccines against HPV, survival rates for those who get it have been stagnant for decades, the scientists say. "Cervical cancer starts in the cells lining the cervix -- the lower part of the uterus (womb). The cervix connects the body of the uterus (the upper part where a fetus grows) to the vagina (birth canal). Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control," claims American Cancer Society.

While cervical cancer is quite preventable, the reason for the higher incidence is a lack of awareness among women. Know these 10 warning signs of Cervical Cancer and prevent the risk of it getting serious.

10 warning signs of cervical cancer: