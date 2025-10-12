Cardiologist reveals: 7 proven ways to lower your blood pressure High blood pressure can quietly harm your heart, but it’s reversible. Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov reveals seven research-backed strategies, from the DASH diet to stress management, to help you lower your BP naturally and live longer.

New Delhi:

High blood pressure doesn’t shout...it whispers. It creeps up quietly, straining the heart, stiffening arteries, and damaging organs before most people even realise something’s wrong. But the good news, according to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, Cardiologist, is that hypertension is one of the most preventable and manageable conditions.

“Every day, I see patients who think it’s too late to reverse their numbers,” says Dr Yaranov. “But with small, consistent lifestyle changes, blood pressure can be brought under control and the heart can start healing itself.” Here are the seven proven, doctor-backed ways to lower your blood pressure and keep it there.

Doctor-backed ways to lower your blood pressure

1. Cut the salt: 1,500 mg max!

The American Heart Association recommends keeping sodium intake below 1,500 mg per day for optimal blood pressure control. Salt makes your body hold onto water, which increases the volume of blood and pressure on artery walls. Dr Yaranov advises: “Ditch processed and packaged foods, they’re often hidden salt bombs. Cook fresh, flavour with herbs and lemon instead.”

2. Eat like your doctor wants you to: the DASH diet

The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is clinically proven to lower blood pressure. It’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. Think of it as Mediterranean meets science, colourful plates, moderate portions, and natural ingredients.

3. Add the “magic mineral”: Potassium

Potassium helps your body flush out excess sodium and relaxes blood vessel walls. Dr Yaranov says: “Bananas, spinach, avocados, and beans are natural potassium boosters. If your diet falls short, talk to your doctor about supplements, don’t self-medicate.”

4. Move more but move smart

Exercise is medicine for your heart, but not all workouts are created equal.

“The best mix,” says Dr Yaranov, “is aerobic activity, like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, combined with strength training twice a week.”

Aim for at least 150 minutes per week, spread out to make it sustainable.

5. Stress is silently harming you manage it before it manages you

Chronic stress keeps your blood pressure high by keeping your body in “fight-or-flight” mode. Over time, that damages arteries and increases heart disease risk. To combat it, Dr Yaranov recommends deep breathing, mindfulness, and adequate sleep. “Even 7–9 hours of good sleep can lower stress hormones and improve blood pressure naturally,” he adds.

6. Alcohol and smoking: your heart’s worst enemies

“Too much alcohol raises BP, but smoking? It’s far worse—it damages blood vessels instantly,” warns Dr Yaranov. Reducing alcohol and quitting tobacco can drastically improve cardiovascular health within weeks.

Even moderate changes, like limiting yourself to one drink a day, make a measurable difference.

7. If lifestyle changes fail, take your meds!

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, genetics or underlying conditions keep your BP elevated. “There’s no shame in needing medication,” Dr Yaranov stresses. “Modern antihypertensives save lives every day. Skipping pills out of fear or denial only makes things worse.”

High blood pressure isn’t destiny, it’s a signal. You can lower it by eating smarter, moving more, sleeping well, and staying consistent. As Dr Yaranov puts it, “Your heart doesn’t need perfection, it just needs your attention.”

Also read: High blood pressure symptoms: 5 signs of hypertension you can spot on your hands, feet