Cancer vaccine for women set to be launched in India within 5-6 months, know details In a major development, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that cancer vaccines for women will be available soon. While there is still much research and testing needed, the use of cancer vaccines holds great promise in the fight against this devastating disease.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced on Tuesday that a vaccination to prevent cancers that affect women will be ready in five to six months, adding that people between the ages of nine and sixteen will be eligible for the inoculation.

The Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare, and Ayush (Independent Charge) stated at a news conference held here that vaccine research is almost finished and trials are in progress.

"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and daycare cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.

He said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment.

The minister said, "The research on a vaccine for cancers that affect women is nearly complete, and trials are underway. It will be available in five to six months, and girls in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation."

Asked about the cancers the vaccine will tackle, Jadhav said breast, oral and cervical cancers.

Asked about transforming the existing healthcare centres into Ayush facilities, Jadhav said hospitals have Ayush departments, and people can avail of these facilities.

He said the country has 12,500 such health facilities, and the government is increasing them.

What are cancer vaccines?

Cancer vaccines are a type of immunotherapy that aims to prevent or treat cancer by boosting the body's natural immune response against cancer cells. Unlike traditional vaccines that work by introducing a weakened or dead version of a virus or bacteria to stimulate the immune system, cancer vaccines target specific proteins or antigens found on cancer cells. This primes the immune system to recognize and attack these cancer cells. There are two primary forms of cancer vaccines: preventive and therapeutic. Preventive vaccines are designed to prevent the onset of cancer, whereas therapeutic vaccines are utilized to treat cancer once it occurs by reducing tumour size or keeping it from growing elsewhere in the body. Though yet in the formative stages, cancer vaccines are effective in clinical trials in some forms of cancer, like melanoma and prostate cancer. They also have the potential to be combined with other therapies, like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, to further maximise their effectiveness.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: What will happen to body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people? Know here