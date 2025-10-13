Can women with PCOS still have their own child? How IVF offers hope Can women with PCOS have their own child? Yes, with the right treatment and lifestyle changes, pregnancy is possible. Learn how IVF offers new hope for women with PCOS struggling with infertility.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects approximately 6-12% of women, making it one of the most common hormonal disorders. For many women diagnosed with PCOS, fertility remains an important concern. These women are unsure whether they will be able to carry their own biological offspring or get pregnant.

The good news is that women with PCOS can most certainly have their own children, sometimes requiring simple medication only, and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) has been a particularly effective method of treatment.

What is PCOS?

According to Dr Shuchi Lakhanpal, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Noida, Delhi-NCR, PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, is distinguished by hormonal disturbances that can impair natural ovulation. Women who have PCOS often have irregular periods, higher levels of androgens, and multiple small cysts on their ovaries, all of which can hinder one's ability to get pregnant naturally, since irregular or absent periods mean limited opportunities for natural fertilisation. There are several ways that PCOS can impact fertility.

Delayed periods are usually because to anovulation as egg formation is inhibited in the majority of PCOS women. Insulin resistance occurs in as many as 80% of women who have PCOS, which can further exacerbate hormonal disturbances and hinder weight loss or weight management. Hormonal disruption in women with PCOS can further impact egg quality and the uterine environment, preventing successful implantation.

Challenges women with PCOS face

Though it can be challenging, a majority of women with PCOS can still get pregnant naturally. Research has indicated that around 80% of women eventually conceive — it just may take longer than average. By implementing certain lifestyle changes, such as adjusting and maintaining a healthy weight, exercise, and healthy eating patterns, women with PCOS can improve their chances of ovulation and pregnancy dramatically. First-line treatments typically involve using ovulation-inducing medications, which can promote cycle regulation and ovulation. These medications can be very successful, with success rates of around 60-80% for ovulation induction in women with PCOS.

How IVF helps women with PCOS

If other treatments fail, IVF can promise considerable hope for women with PCOS. In fact, women with PCOS often respond very well to IVF protocols. The controlled ovarian stimulation that is used with IVF is an especially beneficial treatment paradigm for women with PCOS, as patients with PCOS have many follicles contained within the ovaries, which allows for stimulation and collection of multiple mature eggs. Studies show that women with PCOS have similar or even slightly higher IVF success rates than women without PCOS. A study published in Human Reproduction showed that women with PCOS have similar live birth rates per embryo transfer cycle. For women under the age of 35, the success rates were often more than 40% live births per fresh cycle.

How it works

Most women with PCOS can use their own eggs and their partner's sperm for IVF treatment, known as a self-cycle or fresh cycle, using the couple's own gametes. This means they can achieve pregnancy with their own biological material, fulfilling their dream of having their own biological child without requiring donor eggs or sperm.

Numerous factors improve the success of IVF in women with PCOS. Pre-treatment with Metformin may improve insulin levels and egg quality. Close monitoring during ovarian stimulation can help avoid ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which is a condition that is more common among PCOS patients because they tend to have a more elevated number of follicles. This has been controlled now because of newer and better stimulation protocols. Further, lifestyle changes prior to and while undergoing treatment can meaningfully impact outcomes. Even weight loss of 5% - 10% can balance hormones, improve egg/embryo quality, and lead to better treatment outcomes.

You can still pursue biological motherhood even if you have PCOS. With proper medical treatment, lifestyle change, IVF, or other reproductive technology, the vast majority of women with PCOS can conceive and carry their babies. You must meet with your doctor for the best results. HAPPY MOTHERHOOD!!

