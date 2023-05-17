Can changes in your walking style could be a sign of fatty liver disease: know from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can changes in your walking style could be a sign of fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a disorder that causes abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. It is a common problem that is now getting prevalent even among the younger generation. It is estimated that around 25-30% of the population in the country is affected by this condition. If left untreated, this might result in liver damage and even liver failure. While fatty liver disease frequently has no symptoms, it has also been seen that changes in walking patterns may be an early marker of this ailment.

Some ways and reasons how fatty liver affects the walking style include:

Excess fat in the liver can cause harm to the nervous system and this may directly be linked to changes in the walking style of a person. Muscle dysfunction in fatty liver disease can result from the accumulation of fat in muscle tissue, which can impair muscle function and lead to weakness. At the same time, when the liver is inflamed due to excess fat, it can cause pain and stiffness in the abdomen, making it difficult to take long strides while walking. If a person suffers from obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and excessive alcohol consumption, there is an increased risk of liver inflammation. This can also affect the walking style. One of the most noticeable signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is ataxia or the loss of full control over one's own body movements. In advanced stages, people with fatty liver disease may develop a shuffling gait, which is characterized by short, shuffling steps and difficulty lifting the feet off the ground. This can increase the likelihood of falls and injury. In addition to changes in walking style, people with fatty liver disease may experience a range of other symptoms such as fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice.

Ways to manage fatty liver:

Lifestyle plays a major role in managing and preventing the risk of fatty liver. At the same time, early detection of the condition can also help in the success of the treatment. Some of the ways to manage, prevent and treat fatty liver disease include:

The prognosis for fatty liver varies depending on the severity of the condition and whether it is treated. In many cases, lifestyle changes can improve liver function and prevent the progression of the disease. Fatty liver disease is typically diagnosed using imaging tests such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) scan, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). There are no specific medications that are approved for the treatment of fatty liver disease, but certain medications may be used to treat related health problems or to manage symptoms. Maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle is one of the best ways to lower your risk of developing fatty liver disease. A diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats such as those found in fish, nuts, and olive oil can help keep your liver healthy. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms or are concerned about your liver health, it is important to talk to your doctor. If you have been diagnosed with fatty liver disease, it is important to have regular check-ups with your doctor to monitor your liver function and ensure that the disease is not progressing.

(The author is Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director, Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

