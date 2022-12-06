Can Ayurveda cure Diabetes? Know home remedies that help to keep it at bay

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Natural home remedies to treat diabetes

Diabetes might be a life-threatening condition, but it can be managed in simple and effective ways. Diabetes should be detected and managed at the right time to prevent the situation from aggravating and potential long-term health problems. The development of this condition depends on various factors including lifestyle, exercise, and medication.

Ayurveda also suggests some herbal remedies that help manage blood sugar levels and keep them from getting unstable. These herbal remedies are said to help stimulate the production of insulin and strengthen the pancreas, further keeping blood glucose levels in check.

Natural home remedies for diabetes

1. Gurmar

Gurmar, or Gymnema Sylvestre, is a perennial woody vine that grows in tropical regions of India, Africa, and Australia. It contains certain compounds that include flavonols and gurmarin that have positive effects on diabetics.

2. Gooseberry (Amla)

Have a tablespoon of Indian gooseberry juice mixed with a cup of fresh bitter-gourd juice. Take daily for two months to help the pancreas secrete insulin.

3. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are ‌easily available in most Indian kitchens. Soaking two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water at night, and drinking with the seeds in the morning can help lower blood sugar levels.

4. Jamun

Consumption of jamun is highly recommended for diabetics due to its benefits in regulating insulin and increasing insulin production. Chewing 4-5 jamun leaves throughout the day can show positive results for diabetics.

5. Drumsticks

In the Indian subcontinent, drumsticks are a popular ingredient in many delicious recipes. Another great thing about it is that it may help manage blood sugar levels. Add a couple of slices to a jug of water and drink from this jug whenever thirsty.

6. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd should be a staple in a diabetes diet due to its richness in hypoglycaemic biochemical substances. The substances are great for managing fluctuations in sugar levels, especially in Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Consuming bitter gourd juice in the morning can help you improve your health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Beware! Numbness in legs, cold feet can be signs of high blood pressure? Know about other symptoms

Also Read: Japanese Encephalitis Infection reported in Pune: Know its symptoms and treatment

Latest Health News