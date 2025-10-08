Brown fat explained: How your body burns calories even while you sleep Brown fat stores energy and helps your body burn calories. Researchers have also said that this fat can help in fighting obesity. Read on to know how brown fat helps to burn calories even while you’re asleep.

Brown fat, also known as brown adipose tissue, is a fat found in small amounts in adults. This fat helps to keep you warm when you get cold, says Cleveland Clinic. It also stores energy and helps your body burn calories. Researchers have also said that this fat can help in fighting obesity.

Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat burns energy to produce heat. It has mitochondria, which are the energy-producing parts of cells, and contains iron and gives brown fat its colour. Read on to know how brown fat helps to burn calories even while you're asleep.

Brown fat and burning calories

When the mitochondria gets activated, it uses calories to generate warmth, and this process is known as thermogenesis. This mechanism helps maintain your body temperature in cold conditions and contributes to calorie burning even when your body is at rest or you’re asleep.

Studies have shown that people with higher amounts of brown fat tend to have healthier body weights and better blood sugar control.

How brown fat helps burn calories at night

Interestingly, brown fat becomes more active at night, especially in cooler environments. As you sleep, your body’s metabolism slows, but brown fat can continue to burn calories to keep you warm. Sleeping in a slightly cooler room or taking a cold shower before bed can help stimulate this process.

Scientists are also looking for ways to increase brown fat activity naturally through diet, exercise, and temperature. Foods rich in capsaicin (found in chili peppers) or catechins (in green tea) can also help in its activation. In short, brown fat is like your body’s built-in calorie-burning furnace, which works even when you sleep.

Ways to increase brown fat in the body

Here are some ways to increase brown fat in your body, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Temperature: Brown fat gets activated at colder temperatures, right before you start shivering. Some studies suggest turning down the thermostat, taking a cold shower or an ice bath can help activate brown fat to help your body produce more to burn more calories.

Diet: You build fat from the foods you eat. As brown fat is rich in iron, choose iron supplements or food that are rich in iron, like meat and seafood, whole grains, leafy vegetables and beans. This will ensure your body gets enough iron to keep your fat cells healthy.

Exercising: Studies suggest that exercise activates your body’s blood hormone irisin, which tells white fat in your body to burn like brown fat. This process creates “beige fat.”

