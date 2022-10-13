Breast cancer: 5 exercises to help you recover faster after surgery

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 exercises to help you recover faster after Breast cancer surgery

Being diagnosed with breast cancer can bring in a whole lot of emotions, but what we can do to make the best out of that situation is adopt a healthy lifestyle. From our diet to exercise routine, everything needs to be tailor-made for our condition. Breast cancer surgery can take a toll on women’s bodies and here are some exercises that will help with faster recovery.

Exercises for faster recovery after breast cancer surgery:

1. Deep breathing exercises

Practicing deep breathing exercises allows us to restore movement in our chest in a slow and relaxed manner. To perform this exercise take a deep breath from the nose and hold it for 10 seconds, then slowly exhale from the mouth. Do 10 reps of this exercise. This can also be practiced while lying down on the bed.

2. Wand exercise

Radiation therapy for breast cancer patients affects the movement of their shoulders. Wand exercise helps in increasing our shoulder flexibility and bringing it back to normal. To perform this exercise, one needs to lie down on their back and hold the wand in both hands. Then lift it up, hold it for 5 seconds and slowly bring it down. Repeat this movement at least 10 times.

3. Elbow winging

Again, this exercise will help in the flexibility of our chest and shoulders which are the most affected areas after a breast cancer surgery. Lie down on the back and put hands behind your head in a way that the elbows form the shape of wings. Then move the elbows up and down in a slow movement. Do 5 sets of each 1-2 minutes.

4. Shoulder blade squeeze

For this exercise, sit in a chair facing straight ahead without resting the back on the chair. The arms should be at the side with the elbows slightly bent and palms facing downward. Gently squeeze the shoulder blades together in the forward direction and then go back. Stay at each position for 5 seconds and then repeat. Deep breathing while holding this posture helps reduce the swelling after surgery.

5. Wall Climbing

Stand facing the wall and place both your hands on the wall at shoulder level. Use your hands to climb up or slide as high as you can go until you feel a stretch. Hold the stretched position for 5-10 seconds and relax. Repeat this exercise 7-10 times.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

