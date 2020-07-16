Image Source : WORDPRESS/4ORALHEALTH Got mouth rashes? It could be a COVID-19 symptom

With the coronavirus cases increasing day by day, finding a solution in the form of a vaccine or medicine is the only thing that is one everyone's mind. In the time of the crisis, the news about the emergence of a new symptom of the infection is nothing but horror. As per a new study by doctors in Spain, rashes on the inside of the mouth that are clinically known as enanthem could be an added COVID-19 symptom. The new study was published in JAMA Dermatology on July 15 led by Dr. Juan Jimenez-Cauhe, of University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid. As many as 21 patients in the month of April were diagnosed and had skin rashes. Amongst those six patients (29%) had enanthem on the inside of their mouths. The study further read that the rash could appear anywhere from two days before the onset of other COVID symptoms to 24 days after, with 12 days as an average time.

Dr. Michele Green, a dermatologist who practices at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City said, "An enanthem is a rash typically small spots that are either reddish or white on the mucous membranes. It is very common in patients with viral infections like chickenpox and hand, foot, and mouth disease. It is characteristic of many viral rashes to affect mucous membranes."

Further, the enanthem didn't have all the earmarks of being attached to any meds the patients were taking, further fortifying the thought that it was sickness with the new coronavirus making the red spots show up.

The fact about the widespread of this symptom with COVID-19 is still unknown, since "owing to safety concerns, many patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 do not have their oral cavity examined," Jimenez-Cauhe's group noted.

Previously, WHO said the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell.

In a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said too many countries are heading in the wrong direction and the "virus remains public enemy number one."

He said, "If populations do not follow the basic public health principles of physical distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, coughing etiquette and staying at home when sick; If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It’s going to get worse and worse and worse."

WHO further said that there is a roadmap to a situation where the virus can be controlled. "This is going to require three things: First, a focus on reducing mortality and suppressing transmission. Second, an empowered, engaged community that takes individual behaviour measures in the interest of each other. And third, we need strong government leadership and coordination of comprehensive strategies that are communicated clearly and consistently."

