Brain Tumour symptoms: Know preventions tips, treatment and more from an expert Brain tumours can affect anyone, young or old, and early detection often plays a vital role in successful treatment. Yet, many people still don’t know the warning signs. This article helps to understand the symptoms and treatment for brain tumours. Remember, timely intervention is life-saving.

New Delhi:

The prevalence of brain tumours in India needs immediate attention. A large number of people are unaware of brain tumor symptoms and suffer in silence. The lack of awareness prevents them from seeking prompt treatment. A brain tumour happens when abnormal cells grow in or around the brain. Some tumours start in the brain (called primary tumours) while others spread from cancers in other parts of the body (called secondary tumours). Some tumours grow slowly and are not cancerous (benign), while others can grow quickly and are cancerous (malignant). The exact cause of brain tumors is unclear, but certain inherited genetic conditions, previous exposure to high levels of radiation, and a family history can raise one’s risk. In many cases, though, tumours develop without any clear cause.

The symptoms

Brain tumour symptoms vary from person to person, depending on the tumour's size and location. Common symptoms are frequent headaches, vision problems, memory loss, personality changes, and seizures. These symptoms may look like other health issues, but if they persist, then consult the doctor without any delay. Seek timely treatment after the diagnosis of a brain tumour. Delaying treatment can further cause trouble and deterioration in your condition. So, it is advisable to follow the treatment guidelines given by the doctor.

Treatment

According to Dr Harish Naik, Consultant Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, treatment depends on the type of tumour, its size, and location. Options include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and newer treatments like targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Recent advances such as image-guided surgery, proton therapy, and liquid biopsy are helping doctors treat tumours and are safe and accurate and give successful outcomes.

Can brain tumours be prevented?

There’s no way to prevent brain tumours, but reducing exposure to harmful chemicals and unnecessary radiation may help. Moreover, leading a healthy lifestyle and seeking genetic counseling if there's a family history is advisable for patients. Stay vigilant when it comes to your health and report the symptoms to the doctor.