Boost your immunity with these 7 best foods that are rich with Zinc

Zinc is considered one of the best minerals for attaining good health. It is great for the immune system, also helps restore body tissues. But, the real problem is that our body does not produce zinc naturally or store it. One needs to consume it to fulfill the need of the body. As Zinc is highly recommended for children, breastfeeding women, teenagers, and the elderly, it is advised to eat food that are rich in Zinc. Recently, a study also revealed that people with low levels of Zinc fall prey to Covid-19 infection due to low immunity.

Here is the list of zinc-rich diets that you can follow

1. Seeds

Pumpkin seeds, squash seeds, sesame seeds contain a good amount of zinc. Seeds can be a healthy inclusion in your diet plan. They contain fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. You can try adding seeds to your yogurt, salad, or soup as well.

2. Nuts

Nuts are the light snacks one can have any time of the day. Peanuts, cashew nuts, and almonds carry zinc in them. Nuts are also rich in healthy nutrients, fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They also reduce the chances of getting heart disease, diabetes, or cancer.

3. Dairy Food

Milk and cheese are the two most important sources of nutrients that are rich in zinc. One’s body absorbs a major chunk of zinc which is available in dairy products. Other than zinc, dairy products also provide nutrients that help maintain bone health.

4. Whole Grain

Whole grains like wheat, quinoa, rice, and oats contain some zinc value, which is said to be a good source of many nutrients. Whole grains give a lot of health benefits that help lead a long life.

5. Legumes

Legumes like chickpeas, lentils, and beans contain zinc value in it. It is also rich in fiber and protein. One can have it in their salads, soups, or stew.

6. Oysters

Oysters contain one of the highest amounts of zinc. It has nutrients, proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. It plays a vital role in developing a good immune system, metabolism, and cell growth.

7. Crab

Crabs are said to be an excellent source when it comes to zinc. It's good to maintain heart health too. Additionally, Crab is a good source of minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc.