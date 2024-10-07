Blood Pressure to Bone Density: 6 medical tests to undergo immediately after 60s for healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 medical tests to undergo immediately after 60s

As our age increases, regular health checkups become important to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. By doing these tests, the diseases of senior citizens can be detected early. As we grow older, our body starts becoming weak, so to protect ourselves from diseases and keep ourselves healthy, some important tests should be done after the age of 60. Dr. Ajay Shah, Managing Director of Newberg Laboratory, told us which tests should be done to keep ourselves healthy in old age.

Make sure to get THESE tests done as you grow older:

Blood pressure monitoring: High blood pressure or hypertension is a risk factor that can lead to heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems. In such a situation, you should check your blood pressure regularly. Older people should monitor their blood pressure as per the doctor's advice. Cholesterol test: A lipid profile measures the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. High cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Therefore, older people should get a cholesterol test done as advised by their doctor. Diabetes test: Type 2 diabetes is common in older people. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, and blurred vision. The fasting sugar test or HbA1c test helps monitor glucose levels and control diabetes. Senior citizens should get this test done after consulting a doctor. Bone density test: Osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become weak. This problem is common in middle-aged people, especially women. A bone density test, or DEXA scan, measures bone strength and assesses the risk of fractures. Women over the age of 65 should have this test every two years. Cancer screenings: Regular cancer screenings can save your life. Seniors should consider screenings such as mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for prostate cancer. Thyroid function tests: Thyroid can cause weight gain or mood swings. A blood test can measure thyroid hormone levels and help manage thyroid-related problems.

