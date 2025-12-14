Blood in stool isn’t always piles: Doctor cautions young adults to stay alert Seeing blood in your stool is often blamed on piles, but doctors warn it can signal colorectal cancer. Learn the symptoms that shouldn’t be ignored, how it’s diagnosed, and why early detection matters.

Spotting blood in the stool is unsettling, but many people brush it off as piles and move on. While piles are common, doctors warn that not every case of rectal bleeding is harmless. In some cases, it can be an early sign of colorectal cancer, a disease increasingly being diagnosed in younger Indians.

What makes this cancer especially dangerous is not just its rise, but the fact that it’s often detected late, when symptoms are ignored or misread. Recognising the difference early can save lives. Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman – Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, shares his input on the subject.

What exactly is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer arises from the colon or rectum, which are both portions of the large intestine that are important in the digestion process. In most instances, it starts with small growths referred to as polyps on the inner walls of the bowel. These growths are often benign; however, some instances of malignant growths can occur if left unchecked.

Though it is more frequent in seniors, colorectal cancer can occur in any individual. Doctors point to lifestyle factors such as diets high in processed meats, low fibre intake, obesity, physical inactivity and smoking as contributors to rising risk, particularly in urban populations.

When blood in stool should worry you

Piles typically cause bright red blood, often noticed on toilet paper or after bowel movements, and may be accompanied by itching or discomfort. Colorectal cancer, however, can look very different.

According to Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, warning signs include darker blood mixed with stool, black or tar-like stools, and changes that persist over time rather than coming and going.

Other symptoms to take seriously include ongoing constipation or diarrhoea, narrowing of stools, frequent bloating or abdominal cramps, unexplained weight loss, constant fatigue due to iron deficiency anaemia, and the feeling that the bowel hasn’t fully emptied even after using the toilet. “These symptoms are often subtle and gradual, which is why many people delay seeking help,” Dr Dabas explains.

How colorectal cancer is diagnosed

If rectal bleeding or bowel changes persist, doctors recommend proper evaluation rather than self-diagnosis. This may include a clinical examination, stool tests, and a colonoscopy, which enables doctors to view the lining of the bowel directly. If any abnormal growth is found, it will be checked by biopsy to confirm whether or not it is cancerous.

Imaging studies like computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, or positron emission tomography define the extent of disease spread and direct appropriate treatment.

Treatment options today

Treatment depends on how early the cancer is diagnosed. If diagnosed early, surgery to remove the part of the colon or rectum containing the cancer is often highly effective. More advanced cases may require chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy, often guided by molecular profiling of the tumour.

Blood in the stool should never be ignored, even if piles seem like the obvious explanation. Persistent bleeding, unexplained bowel changes or ongoing digestive discomfort deserve medical attention. Early detection remains the strongest defence against colorectal cancer. When caught early, treatment outcomes improve significantly, and lives are saved.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.