Beware! Numbness in legs, cold feet can be signs of high blood pressure? Know about other symptoms

High blood pressure is a common condition that affects the body's arteries. It's also called hypertension. If you have high blood pressure, the force of the blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. The heart has to work harder to pump blood. Untreated, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and other serious health problems. While people are mostly are of the most common symptoms of high blood pressure like headaches, shortness of breath and nosebleeds, there are many other symptoms that might get ignored.

7 Signs of High Blood Pressure to Look for in Legs and Feet

High blood pressure may lead to decreased circulation in your legs and feet. This decreased circulation may show up as a variety of other symptoms. Examine your lower legs closely to see if you are experiencing any of the following signs:

Feet and legs are unusually colder to the touch

Absence of normal skin tone

Burning sensation in feet (due to weakened pulse)

Hair loss on the legs and feet

Numbness and tingling in feet

Cramping after exercising

Wounds located on the legs and feet take longer to heal

In a study, sedentary older adults who participated in aerobic exercise training lowered their blood pressure by an average of 3.9 percent systolic and 4.5 percent diastolic. These results are as good as some blood pressure medications.

Ways to fight high blood pressure:

Increase activity and exercise more

Lose weight if you’re overweight

Cut back on sugar and refined carbohydrates

Eat more potassium and less sodium

Eat less processed food

Stop smoking

Reduce excess stress

Try meditation or yoga

Eat some dark chocolate

Make sure to get good, restful sleep

Limit alcohol consumption

Consider cutting back on caffeine

Eat Less Salt

It’s important to note that if you have prolonged hypertension, your treatment may require both healthy lifestyle changes like these, along with care and medications as prescribed by your physician. Talk to your doctor for specific advice on how to lower your blood pressure.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

