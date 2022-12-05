Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
Live tv
search

assembly election 2022Exit poll results

Gujarat

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :182 Results

Himachal Pradesh

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :68 Results
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Beware! Numbness in legs, cold feet can be signs of high blood pressure? Know about other symptoms

Beware! Numbness in legs, cold feet can be signs of high blood pressure? Know about other symptoms

Are you experiencing numbness in your legs or cold feet? Don't ignore these symptoms, these can be the signs of high blood pressure. Know about other signs and symptoms here.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2022 23:57 IST
Signs of high blood pressure
Image Source : FREEPIK Signs of high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a common condition that affects the body's arteries. It's also called hypertension. If you have high blood pressure, the force of the blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. The heart has to work harder to pump blood. Untreated, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and other serious health problems. While people are mostly are of the most common symptoms of high blood pressure like headaches, shortness of breath and nosebleeds, there are many other symptoms that might get ignored.

7 Signs of High Blood Pressure to Look for in Legs and Feet 

High blood pressure may lead to decreased circulation in your legs and feet. This decreased circulation may show up as a variety of other symptoms. Examine your lower legs closely to see if you are experiencing any of the following signs:

  • Feet and legs are unusually colder to the touch
  • Absence of normal skin tone
  • Burning sensation in feet (due to weakened pulse)
  • Hair loss on the legs and feet
  • Numbness and tingling in feet
  • Cramping after exercising
  • Wounds located on the legs and feet take longer to heal

In a study, sedentary older adults who participated in aerobic exercise training lowered their blood pressure by an average of 3.9 percent systolic and 4.5 percent diastolic. These results are as good as some blood pressure medications.

Ways to fight high blood pressure:

  • Increase activity and exercise more
  • Lose weight if you’re overweight
  • Cut back on sugar and refined carbohydrates
  • Eat more potassium and less sodium
  • Eat less processed food
  • Stop smoking
  • Reduce excess stress
  • Try meditation or yoga
  • Eat some dark chocolate
  • Make sure to get good, restful sleep
  • Limit alcohol consumption
  • Consider cutting back on caffeine
  • Eat Less Salt

It’s important to note that if you have prolonged hypertension, your treatment may require both healthy lifestyle changes like these, along with care and medications as prescribed by your physician. Talk to your doctor for specific advice on how to lower your blood pressure.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Related Stories
Berries, apples, wine may improve your BP levels

Berries, apples, wine may improve your BP levels

Sudden shoot in BP can lead to haemorrhage: Know how controlling your BP can help brain health

Sudden shoot in BP can lead to haemorrhage: Know how controlling your BP can help brain health

Raisins can reduce cancer risk, check 5 other benefits

Raisins can reduce cancer risk, check 5 other benefits

Also Read: Can exercising too much in gym increase the risk of heart attack? Know the truth here

Also Read: Black nightshade leaves decoction aka Raatrani leaves kadha can cure liver cancer, claims research

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Latest News