Better sleep and digestion to weight loss: Benefits of peppermint tea one should know

Benefits of peppermint tea one should know

Peppermint, due to its minty pleasant taste, is used widely in Indian cuisine. The refreshing minty flavoured tea is considered to have many benefits. It is widely known to be used in oral health products, improves gut health and may help in weight loss. The peppermint has a natural sweetness. It is free of caffeine and dairy products. Drinking it after meals may lead to better digestion. It is proven to give relief from headaches. The warm drinks anyways provide relief in cases of headache or stomach pain. Peppermint tea, because it is packed with nutrients, helps in better digestion and improved sleep too.

It is also used in organic kinds of toothpaste due to its antibacterial properties. It controls the growth of bacteria which leads to cavities and foul oral smell. Chewing peppermint leaves on an empty stomach is good for oral health.

Due to its anti-inflammatory property, peppermint tea is also shown to help in unclogging sinuses.

Peppermint has an anti-viral nature too. Hence, it is a great choice in cases of the common cold or flu. Moreover, menthol is proven to improve airflow in the nasal cavity. Adding peppermint to water and taking its steam also helps in alleviating cold and cough immensely.

Peppermint tea may help to rejuvenate and provide more energy. It is free of calories, totally fat-free and leads to better sleep as well. It may also be beneficial against infections. Some studies have shown peppermint to control the growth of E. Coli and Listeria etc.

According to some research, peppermint tea may significantly reduce period cramps too. Cramps happen by intense contraction of stomach muscles, which peppermint has been shown to reduce. It has relaxants which help in soothing the cramp pains.

