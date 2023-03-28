Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best painkillers that are found in everybody's kitchen

Pain is a common experience that can be caused by a variety of factors such as injury, illness or inflammation. When we experience pain, our first instinct is often to reach for painkillers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen. However, there are also natural painkillers that can be found in nature or in our kitchen.

Here are some common painkillers found in one's kitchen:

Turmeric

One of the main benefits of turmeric is its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body. This makes it a natural painkiller that can be used to alleviate aches and pains.

Turmeric has also been found to have antiseptic and antibiotic properties, making it a useful remedy for treating wounds and other skin ailments.

Additionally, turmeric is useful in treating congestion caused by flu and in the treatment of mouth ulcers.

Ginger

Ginger is a great way to help with pain in your muscles and joints. It has chemicals in it that can stop pain hormones from being made and released. Ginger is also helpful if you feel sick or nauseous, especially if you're pregnant.

Holy basil

Holy basil is a herb that has been used in traditional medicine for a long time. It has many benefits for the body, including reducing inflammation and pain. It also helps to get rid of harmful substances in the body and helps to fight against illnesses like COVID-19. Holy basil can also help to manage stress by controlling the release of certain hormones in the body.

Cherries

Cherries are a delicious fruit that can provide many health benefits. They have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce pain caused by conditions like arthritis, gout, and muscle soreness from exercise. Eating cherries regularly can also help to protect the body from cancer and prevent damage to nerve cells. Overall, cherries are a tasty and healthy addition to any diet.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy and natural remedy that can help to reduce inflammation, bloating, and pain. To get the most benefits, it's best to choose plain, unflavored yogurt that hasn't been pasteurized. Yogurt contains beneficial probiotics that can help with digestion and ease discomfort in the abdominal area. Eating a bowl of yogurt twice a day can provide relief from menstrual cramps and other types of abdominal pain.

These natural remedies have been used for centuries to alleviate various types of pain and discomfort, and they are generally considered safe when used in moderation.

