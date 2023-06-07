Bell Peppers are the superfoods you need to include in your diet; know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bell Peppers are the superfoods you need in your diet

Bell peppers, which are related to the chili peppers, are widely used in dishes and cuisines. It is low in calories and highly rich in vitamins which make it not only the first choice for dishes but also a nutritious option as well. They are an excellent addition to your diet to keep you healthy because of their antioxidant property. While bell peppers have low carb and fat content, they are high in water. In 100 grams of bell pepper, there is 92 percent water, 31 calories, 0.3 grams of fat, and 2.1 grams of fiber.

Bell peppers are made of many vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, B6, K1, Potassium, Folate, and vitamins E and A. Here are 10 reason why bell peppers are a necessity in your diet.

Bell peppers reduce the risk of heart diseases as they contain vitamin B6 and folate which lower homocysteine levels Bell peppers are good for the eyes as they are a rich source of a carotenoid called lutein which protects eyes from degeneration. Bell Peppers improve metabolic rate which further helps in weight loss and burn calories. Rich in lycopene, red bell peppers are good for the heart while green bell peppers contain cholesterol-lowering fiber. The vitamins A and C present in bell peppers help wipe out free radicals. Bell peppers contain potassium which helps lower blood pressure and is good for the heart Vitamin K in bell peppers helps in the formation of blood clots. It also helps in developing strong bones and protection of cells. Red bell peppers increase the absorption of iron in the body. If you are suffering from mucus problems, bell peppers are beneficial as they help clear out the congested mucus membranes in the nose and lungs. Ulcers, diarrhea and dyspepsia; bell peppers help cure gastrointestinal disorders

