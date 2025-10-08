Bedrest to brisk walks: Expert shares tips, lifestyle changes for better heart health after bypass surgery Recovering from a coronary artery bypass surgery can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, healing can be smoother and faster. Read on as doctor shares tips and lifestyle changes that can help prevent complications, and ensure long-term recovery success.

People have different perceptions about the recovery and outcomes after a coronary artery bypass. Techniques used to perform surgery may range from the classical way of cutting through the sternum to minimally invasive and robotic assisted methods. The post-operative period, including pain levels, for most patients would be more or less similar regardless of the technique used.

Recovering from a coronary artery bypass surgery can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, healing can be smoother and faster. Read on as Dr Devananda NS, Head and Consultant - Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery Heart and Lung Transplant Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road shares tips and lifestyle changes that can help prevent complications, and ensure long-term recovery success.

Post-operative recovery

A common misconception is that the first few weeks post-surgery should be spent in complete bedrest. In reality, gentle physical activity actually helps in faster healing. However, people must remember not to overexert themselves or enter crowded places for a couple of weeks since surgery tends to lower immunity temporarily, making them more prone to infections.

Since 60-70% of patients undergoing a bypass are either diabetic or hypertensive, any infection can significantly delay recovery. It is generally advisable to start off with a good walk, ranging from a few hundred meters to a couple of kilometres a day, keeping the pace either slow, moderate or brisk depending on the patient’s comfort. By 4-6 weeks, an individual can gradually begin returning to their normal life. However, they are advised to take it slow and avoid activities such as driving or lifting weights over 4-6 kg, as these can cause pain or unnecessary worry.

Lifestyle changes

While patients can return to a physically active life after surgery, it is crucial to make certain permanent lifestyle changes to ensure the disease is controlled well. For example, harmful habits such as smoking need to be stopped. If the patient is hypertensive or diabetic, it is important to keep blood pressure and blood sugar under control through healthy dietary habits, regular physical activity, medication, stress management and maintaining a healthy weight. Getting sufficient, uninterrupted sleep also plays a role in speeding up recovery.

Aerobic activities such as brisk walking, cycling, and swimming are especially beneficial post-surgery, as they help build endurance. The heart has built-in buffers called collateral vessels, which normally remain closed but open up when blood demand increases. One key benefit of aerobic activity is that it promotes natural collateralisation, improving blood flow to the heart. The second advantage is that it helps assess the success of the bypass. For example, chest pain occurring during aerobic activities, that were earlier absent, may indicate a graft block. Regular follow-ups help detect potential symptoms, allowing for early intervention and treatment.

