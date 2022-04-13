Beat the heat with these 7 easy tips to stay hydrated during the summer season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANNAANSALDO 7 Tips to avoid dehydration during summers

The summer season is here and people are already tired of the scorching heat and excessive sweating that results in dehydration. Heat exposure leaves the body dehydrated which further leads to heatstroke and other health problems. To beat the summer heat, one should stay hydrated at all times and take proper care of themselves. Below are the tips that you can follow to beat the heat and avoid dehydration.

Ways to Avoid Dehydration

Drink plenty of water: Don’t wait until you are thirsty! Our body needs a sufficient amount of water that is dependent on several factors such as age, gender, occupation, and even environmental conditions. However, it is commonly suggested to drink atleast 2 liters of water daily. To check your body's water requirement you can observe the color of your urine. The dark color can be a sign of dehydration, while transparent to pale yellow is considered healthy.

Drink Juice: If you are not inclined towards drinking water every half an hour, try to keep your body hydrated by drinking fresh juices. It not just ffulfills your body’s nutrient requirement but also gives relief in hot weather.

Eat Fruits and Vegetables: It is suggested to increase the daily intake of fruits and vegetables in your meals, especially during Summers. As fruits and vegetables contain more fluids, they hydrate your body and help in sustaining energy. Citrus fruits and vegetables like oranges, grapes, melons, and lemons are rich in vitamin C and contain 91% of water which keeps dehydration at bay.

Eat Whole Carbohydrates: It is said that if you are on a diet and cutting whole carbs, it will make you dehydrated. Try not to cut carbohydrates like brown rice, whole grain pasta, and oatmeal from your meal. All these things are made by soaking in water which gives the body proper hydration as well as the energy to work.

Limit Alcohol Consumption: Doctors believe that intake of excess alcohol can lead to dehydration. As in the drunk state, your mind does not give your body the signal that you need water and makes you dehydrated by soaking the body fluids from your blood and sending to your renal system.

Wear Breathable Fabric: Tight clothes cause irritation and do not let your sweat evaporate during the summer season. Also, dark clothes absorb more heat. Hence, it is advisable to wear fabrics that are breathable, loose-fitted, and easy to wear. Cotton clothes help to beat the heat the best during the summer season.