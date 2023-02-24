Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Balance hormones naturally with these four superfoods

Maintaining a healthy endocrine system is essential for overall health and well-being. The endocrine system is made up of many glands that manufacture and release hormones that regulate various physiological activities. Hormones, among other things, play an important role in metabolism, growth, and development. As a result, any imbalance in hormone levels might result in a variety of health issues.

Many factors can cause hormonal imbalances, including stress, poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental toxins. However, making changes to your diet can help support hormone balance and promote a healthy endocrine system. Here are a few foods that would ensure body produces hormones in balanced proportions:

Broccoli

A compound called sulforaphane is present in broccoli, which is a cruciferous vegetable. Sulforaphane has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation can cause hormonal imbalances, leading to various health problems. Broccoli contains a compound called indole-3-carbinol (I3C) that helps regulate estrogen levels. Estrogen dominance is a common hormonal imbalance in women that can lead to several health problems, including weight gain, mood swings, and breast cancer.

Avocado

Avocado is a superfood that is packed with healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. It contains a plant sterol called beta-sitosterol that helps balance cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone that regulates stress levels in the body. High cortisol levels can cause several health problems, including weight gain and depression.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health problems. It contains a compound called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin helps reduce inflammation in the body and prevent oxidative stress, which can lead to hormonal imbalances. Turmeric also helps regulate estrogen levels in the body.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a rich source of lignans, which are phytoestrogens that help balance estrogen levels in the body.

