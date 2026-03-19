Bad breath is not just about hygiene: Doctor explains oral bacteria and microbiome imbalance

New Delhi:

Bad breath is usually brushed off as a hygiene issue. Brush better, rinse more, maybe carry mints. That is the common thinking. But it does not always hold up. Sometimes the problem sits a little deeper, in places you do not quite see.

According to Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Cofounder and Director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio), the explanation is often more biological than behavioural. It is less about forgetting to brush once, and more about what is happening inside the mouth at a microbial level. A shift you cannot really notice, but one that changes things.

What really causes bad breath

“Halitosis affects an estimated 25 to 50 percent of the global population,” Dr Dhar explains, pointing to how common the issue actually is. It is not rare, and not always straightforward. While poor oral hygiene can play a role, it is not the full story.

“The root cause is often a dysbiotic oral microbiome,” she says. In simple terms, that means an imbalance in the natural community of bacteria in the mouth. Not all bacteria are harmful, but when certain types begin to dominate, things change.

The role of bacteria in the mouth

The mouth hosts hundreds of bacterial species. Some are harmless. Some are not. “The oral cavity can harbour between 500 and 700 types of bacteria,” Dr Dhar notes, adding that certain ones produce volatile sulphur compounds, the ones responsible for the unpleasant smell.

These compounds tend to increase when anaerobic, protein-breaking bacteria take over. The shift is subtle. You do not see it. But you notice the result.

Why brushing alone may not fix it

There is a long-standing belief that bad breath is simply about hygiene. Brush well, floss, rinse, and it should go away. But that approach only tackles the surface.

“About 80 to 90 percent of halitosis cases originate in the oral cavity, largely driven by microbial dysbiosis rather than hygiene alone,” Dr Dhar says. Which means you could be doing everything right on the outside, and still dealing with the issue.

When the problem goes beyond the mouth

Not every case starts in the mouth. Some do, but not all. “Around 10 to 20 percent of cases are linked to gastrointestinal conditions or systemic issues,” she explains.

That connection matters. It suggests that what is happening in the gut can influence what is happening in the mouth. The body does not really work in isolated parts, even if we often treat it that way.

A shift in how bad breath is managed

The way halitosis is approached is slowly changing. Earlier, the focus was on masking the smell. Mouthwashes, mints, quick fixes. Temporary relief.

Now, the thinking is broader. “The focus is shifting towards restoring balance in the oral microbiome rather than just masking odour,” Dr Dhar says. It is less about covering the problem and more about understanding it. Fixing the environment, not just the symptom.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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