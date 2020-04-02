Ram Navami Special: Baba Ramdev reveals how yoga can boost your immunity against coronavirus

Baba Ramdev reveals how yoga can boost your immunity against coronavirus

The entire country is locked down for 21 days as a precautionary measure by PM Narendra Modi to fight the novel coronavirus that has spread its wings in India and has affected as many as 1834 people in India. In the time when the citizens are filled with fear of this pandemic, everyone wants to know the ways how they can protect themselves by staying indoors and by increasing their immunity to fight the novel virus. On the occasion of Ramnavami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev from Haridwar with his disciples explained how by doing yoga one can keep themselves fit to fight the coronavirus during the lockdown. Not only this, he even recited the Gita and Rama's praise. Learn how to protect yourself from coronavirus from Baba Ramdev here.

Perform Suryanamaskar 5 minutes daily

Baba Ramdev during the episode said that the yoga asanas of Suryanamaskar should be performed daily even for 5 minutes as they help in keeping the body healthy.

Children and youth should do at least 5 exercises

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev suggests that children and young people who are locked inside the house should do at least 5 exercises to stay healthy. Paschimottanasana, Halasana, Shikhasana, and Sarvangasana should be done as they make your body strong.

5 Pranayams to fight the coronavirus

Baba Ramdev said that to increase immunity, one should daily perform pranayama. The yoga guru said that it is extremely important to have good immunity in order to stay away from all types of diseases including coronavirus outbreak and pranayama is one of the most useful ways. To keep the body healthy, 5 pranayamas were suggested by him-- Kapal Bharti, Bhramari, Anulom-Vilom, Bhastrika, and Ugatith should be done.

Do this traditional exercise to keep COVID-19 away

Yoga guru suggests that traditional exercise should be performed daily to fight the disease and make your body strong. The traditional exercise should consist of 12 compound exercises, 12 punishments, and 8 times sitting.

Benefits of Anulom-Vilom

No yoga should be done less than 5 minutes, as suggested by Baba Ramdev. By doing Anulom-Vilom, your body prevents cough-cold, relieves tension and anxiety, strengthens lungs and improves the muscular system.

Benefits of doing Kapal Bharti

Increasing the immunity of the body by doing Kapal Bharti for five minutes daily makes the brain active, calms the mind, increases the oxygen levels in the body, can avoid cough, colds, and asthma.

Benefits of Ugatith

There are many benefits of doing Ugatith as doing this daily brings positive energy, helps to overcome depression and energizes the brain. Not only this, but it also helps in keeping the mind calm.

Benefits of Bhastrika

It is necessary to do Pranayam daily. One should do bhastrika in Pranayama as it has many benefits. This increases the immunity of the body, reduces mental stress, keeps the nerves and arteries fresh, stores energy, and removes toxins from the body.

Benefits of Bhramari

Doing Bhramari for 5 minutes daily helps in relieving mental stress, eliminating anxiety as well as keeping the mind calm.