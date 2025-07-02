Asthma to Bronchiolitis: Know how smoking impacts foetal and infant respiratory health Whether the mother smokes herself or is exposed to passive smoke, the risks to the foetus or infant can be severe and long-term. Read on to know how smoking impacts foetal and infant respiratory health.

Smoking is injurious to the health, whether it is passive smoking or direct smoking, and infants and foetuses are especially vulnerable to this. Whether the mother smokes herself or is exposed to passive smoke, the risks to the infant can be severe and long-term.

Women who smoke during pregnancy are twice as likely as non-smokers to contract sudden infant death and birth defects, but when pregnant women come into contact with second-hand smoke, the risk of developing stillbirth rises 33 per cent and congenital malformation rises 13 per cent, as indicated in the WHO 2021 report.

Dr. Nivedita Jha, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Bengaluru-Koramangala shares the effect of smoking on the respiratory health of infants.

Nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar are among the toxic substances produced by smoke that are taken into the bloodstream. The harmful substances can cross the placenta and enter the foetus, which lowers the amount of oxygen the infant receives and prevents lung growth and maturation.

Lung Function: Infants exposed to smoke have low expiratory flow rates and passive respiratory compliance, leading to poor functioning of lungs.

Infants exposed to smoke have low expiratory flow rates and passive respiratory compliance, leading to poor functioning of lungs. Increased Risk for Wheezing and Asthma: If a pregnant woman smokes, it can increase the risk of asthma and wheezing in babies.

If a pregnant woman smokes, it can increase the risk of asthma and wheezing in babies. Bronchiolitis: Habit of Smoking during pregnancy can be harmful for the lung development of the fetus. It increases the risk of bronchiolitis, a severe respiratory infection among newborns.

Habit of Smoking during pregnancy can be harmful for the lung development of the fetus. It increases the risk of bronchiolitis, a severe respiratory infection among newborns. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): Smoking during pregnancy augments risk factors for SIDS, resulting in neurotoxic effects of nicotine on the infant's brain.

Preventive Steps for Newborns

Avoiding smoking during & after pregnancy is recommended as it increases the risk of low birth weight, prematurity, asthma, and other respiratory diseases.

Breast milk gives immunity and reduces some effects caused by smoking. Development and enhancement of the immune system by providing an infant with a well-balanced diet.

Changing clothes after smoking, washing hands before holding or feeding the baby, can prove to be an essential measure to protect babies.

Limiting exposure to tobacco smoke is one of the important measures to ensure the respiratory well-being of the fetus and infant. Establishing a smoke-free environment throughout and after pregnancy can result in improved health in the child. Encouraging support for pregnant women to quit smoking and educating families about the risks of smoking can make a significant difference in early childhood health.

