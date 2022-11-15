As winter knocks the door, here are 6 tips to boost your child’s immunity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 tips to boost your child’s immunity

Winter is around the corner and it is essential to have a strong immune system as that is what protects us from all sorts of attacks from bacteria, viruses, etc. But when a child is born or is in their early years, their immune system is at a developing stage, so they need as much protection as possible, especially during this winter season. It increases the need to do the right things to boost their immunity. Read on to find 6 tips on how to increase immunity in kids.

Post Covid-19, the focus on boosting our immunity has increased. To help our children avoid illnesses, it is important to encourage good habits and take steps to boost their immune systems from early infancy.

Keep these 6 tips in mind to boost your child's immunity

1. Breastfeeding

If you have a newborn baby, it is necessary to breastfeed a child for at least the first six months. A baby should only be given its mother’s milk during the start as it has got immense benefits and has an amazing ability to help fight infections off the baby. Breastfeeding reduces gastrointestinal infections and respiratory infections. Breastfeeding reduces allergies too.

2. Get them vaccinated

With dengue, malaria, Covid-19, etc on the spread, it is important to stick to the immunization schedule and follow the pediatrician’s advice when it comes to childhood vaccination. Parents should be advised to complete the schedule of timely vaccinations of flu and pneumococcal vaccinations as they help in reducing infections.

3. Give them a healthy platter

In winter, a healthy diet, which provides our children with warmth and strength, is most important for the child’s immune system. We should encourage our children to “eat a rainbow”, a wide array of fruits and vegetables. Diet should be rich in fruits and vegetables along with a high-fiber diet. Various vitamins and minerals present in fruits are needed to maintain good health and a strong immune system. A healthy diet should always include yogurt which is full of healthy bacteria and helps to maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract.

4. Promote regular handwashing

Around 80 percent of infections are spread by touching, so we should teach our children the proper technique of how to wash hands. They should be taught to always wash their hands after sneezing and coughing. Washing hands with water and soap removes the bacteria and viruses and thus reduces infection.

5. Proper sleep

Make sure they get enough sleep. Sleep requirements for children vary with age, babies from 0 to 3 months would sleep for nearly 15 to 16 hours, and those between 4 to 12 months need 12 to 15 hours of sleep after this the sleep requirement reduces gradually in children to about 9 to 12 hours. When the child is not getting enough sleep that leads to lesser proteins especially cytokines which help fight infections.

6. Exercise

Making the kids active through regular exercise boosts the immune system by increasing the number of T cells that help fight infections. This would include doing physical activities with your children, some exercises for example yoga, dance and giving them dance challenges to build stamina, doing a cleaning chore together, etc.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Gud Benefits in Winters: Avoid cold and pollution problems with jaggery

Also Read: Don’t let winter make you sick; 5 ways to boost immunity and keep diseases at bay

Latest Health News